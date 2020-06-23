Attendees at local graduation ceremony test positive for COVID-19, Bradford County says

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Bradford County officials issued a notice to residents after reporting people who tested positive for the coronavirus attended a local graduation ceremony.

The Florida Department of Health told Bradford County leaders the news following Bradford County High School’s graduation ceremony last Friday.

Bradford’s school district said parents and students at the graduation ceremony could have a low exposure to the virus.

The Health Department has started reaching out to people who have been in direct contact with people who tested positive.

This comes after a record surge in the number of cases in Florida over the weekend. As of Tuesday afternoon, the Florida Department of Health reported 64 cases of COVID-19 in Bradford County. Only two people died in the county since the pandemic started back in March.

Bradford County health officials will offer drive-thru testing at Starke Elementary on Friday, June 26. Testing will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Alternatively people can receive walk-in testing at the county’s health department Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.