Advertisement

Cade Museum opens synthetic ice skating rink

Looking for a way to cool off this summer? The Cade Museum has you covered.
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 5:13 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Looking for a way to cool off this summer? The Cade Museum has you covered.

On July 3rd, they're opening a synthetic ice skating rink.

People with the museum say the rink is a way for visitors to learn about Florida based inventors who were pivotal in the advancement of refrigeration.

Skating is included with the price of admission but guests will have to reserve a time when they enter the museum

Funding for the rink comes from a grant awarded by the Alachua County Commission and Visit Gainesville, Alachua County.

Cade Museum sign
Cade Museum sign(WCJB)

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Entrepreneurship learning initiative comes to Gainesville

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
1000 business owners will get the chance to learn how to better their business and give back to their community

News

Second victim identified in weekend Waldo shooting

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Neighbors say the shooting happened after a block party with hundreds of people attending.

News

NCFL Housing Market Struggling amidst Pandemic

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Florida realtors reported a sharp drop in the number of homes sold last month in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Month over month, the number of closed sales in the Gainesville market sank nearly 30 percent. The numbers fell almost 35 percent in the Ocala market.

News

Ocala convenience store sells $2 million scratch off

Updated: 10 hours ago
A convenience store in Marion County just made one lotto winner $2 million dollars richer.

Latest News

Environment

Saharan Dust: What is it and how will it impact NCFL?

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By AJ Willy
Saharan Dust occurs every year, but this year it is much thicker in the Caribbean than year's past.

News

Gainesville City Commission discusses BLM and police functions

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
One of the major parts of this meeting, was discussing the creation of a new subcommittee to the Police Advisory Council.

News

Florida’s theme parks to reopen

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
Florida's theme parks are set to reopen just in time for summer.

National

Trump rally highlights vulnerabilities heading into election

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By STEVE PEOPLES and JONATHAN LEMIRE Associated Press
President Donald Trump’s return to the campaign trail was designed to show strength and enthusiasm heading into the critical final months before an election that will decide whether he remains in the White House.

News

Kurt Cobain guitar sells for over $6 million

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Walker Thomas
Kurt Cobain’s 1959 martin acoustic, played during his ‘MTV Unplugged’ performance, has sold at auction for $6,010,000. That’s up just a bit from the starting price of $1 million.

International

WHO chief warns world leaders not to 'politicize' pandemic

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By JON GAMBRELL Associated Press
The World Health Organization reported late Sunday the largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases by its count, at more than 183,000 new cases in the latest 24 hours.