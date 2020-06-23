Cade Museum opens synthetic ice skating rink

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Looking for a way to cool off this summer? The Cade Museum has you covered.

On July 3rd, they're opening a synthetic ice skating rink.

People with the museum say the rink is a way for visitors to learn about Florida based inventors who were pivotal in the advancement of refrigeration.

Skating is included with the price of admission but guests will have to reserve a time when they enter the museum

Funding for the rink comes from a grant awarded by the Alachua County Commission and Visit Gainesville, Alachua County.

Cade Museum sign (WCJB)

