Entrepreneurship learning initiative comes to Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -

COVID-19 has forced many small businesses in North Central Florida to make a quick turnaround to virtual platforms. In Gainesville, a newly founded initiative is designed to provide entrepreneurs the virtual resources they need to produce profits.

A co-founder said, "The initiative is about giving back to the community."

By giving people the online resources they need to be better business owners through the lonely entrepreneur learning community; Sean McIntosh co-founded the GNV Entrepreneur Initiative.

McIntosh said, "We seek larger companies who will step up and say, we know this is a changing environment and changing economy and more so than ever small companies are gonna be relied on. People coming out of the pandemic, a lot of the jobs that were out there for individuals quite frankly won't be there and that's something we all will have to face. Many will reinvent themselves as entrepreneurs."

The pandemic gave the mother-daughter owners of Elegant Couture INC a way to reinvent their business. Owner Candance Green said, “We have started Facebook live where you can shop with us virtually.”

The program is also meant to connect the small business community and in turn, inspire others.

Owner Candace Thomas said, "I've always said a wise man seeketh council and that's what I would suggest to any young person or any person who's interested in becoming an entrepreneur to seek guidance and don't give up. Don't get discouraged because you will have bumps in the road."

Business owner Keisha McArthur started Diva Kouture boutique in 2012 online and last year expanded to a storefront location. She said, “For me, it was important to take my boutique back to the southeast side to give back.”

Born and raised in South East Gainesville, McArthur says improving her business through the program is not about profit but about setting a positive example.

"Hopefully as my business grows to create jobs for other individuals in the southeast community you just never really know who's looking at you, who you're inspiring. I was inspired by people just being able to do it."

The program is bringing in 1000 Gainesville entrepreneurs and searching for sponsors who are looking to give back to the small business community. Click here to join.

