Farm Fact: Agricultural Grants

NCFL (WCJB) - A government program wants to encourage new agricultural efforts in urban areas. Our friends at the Alachua County Farm Bureau explain the grant in this week’s Farm Fact.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is making available $3 million for grants through its new Office of Urban Agriculture and Innovative Production. The competitive grants will support the development of urban agriculture and innovative production projects through two categories: Planning Projects, and Implementation Projects. The USDA will accept applications on Grants.gov until midnight July 6, 2020.

$1 million is available for Planning Projects that initiate or expand efforts of farmers, gardeners, citizens, government officials, schools, and other stakeholders in urban areas and suburbs. Another $2 million will be available for Implementation Projects that accelerate existing and emerging models of urban, indoor, and other agricultural practices that serve multiple farmers.

The Office of Urban Agriculture and Innovative Production was established through the 2018 Farm Bill.

