Advertisement

Fauci to testify at a fraught time for US pandemic response

By LAURAN NEERGAARD and RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — With coronavirus cases rising in about half the states and political polarization competing for attention with public health recommendations, Dr. Anthony Fauci returns to Capitol Hill on Tuesday at a fraught moment in the nation’s pandemic response.

The government's top infectious disease expert will testify before a House committee, along with the heads of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration, and a top official at the Department of Health and Human Services.

Since Fauci's last appearance at a high-profile hearing more than a month ago, the U.S. is emerging from weeks of stay-at-home orders and business shutdowns. But it's being done in an uneven way, with some states far less cautious than others. A trio of states with Republican governors who are bullish on reopening — Arizona, Florida and Texas — are among those seeing worrisome increases in cases.

In this Wednesday, April 22, 2020, file photo, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks about the new coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, in Washington. The government's top infectious disease expert will testify before a House committee, along with the heads of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration, and a top official at the Department of Health and Human Services.
In this Wednesday, April 22, 2020, file photo, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks about the new coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, in Washington. The government's top infectious disease expert will testify before a House committee, along with the heads of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration, and a top official at the Department of Health and Human Services.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Last week, Vice President Mike Pence published an opinion article in The Wall Street Journal saying the administration's efforts have strengthened the nation's ability to counter the virus and should be "a cause for celebration."

Then President Donald Trump said at his weekend rally in Tulsa that he had asked administration officials to slow down testing, because too many positive cases are turning up. Many rally goers did not wear masks, and for some that was an act of defiance against what they see as government intrusion. White House officials later tried to walk back Trump's comment on testing, suggesting it wasn't meant to be taken literally.

Fauci has recently warned that the U.S. is still in the first wave of the pandemic and has continued to urge the American public to practice social distancing. And, in a recent ABC News interview, he said political demonstrations such as protests against racial injustice are "risky" to all involved. Asked if that applied to Trump rallies, he said it did. Fauci continues to recognize widespread testing as critical for catching clusters of COVID-19 cases before they turn into full outbreaks in a given community.

About 2.3 million Americans have been sickened in the pandemic, and some 120,000 have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

As head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Fauci will be joined before the House Energy and Commerce Committee by CDC director Dr. Robert Redfield, FDA chief Dr. Stephen Hahn and the head of the U.S. Public Health Service, Adm. Brett Giroir.

Giroir was tapped by the White House to oversee the expansion of coronavirus testing. But he gained notoriety after a whistleblower complaint flagged him for trying to push a malaria drug touted by Trump to treat COVID-19 without conclusive scientific evidence. The FDA has since withdrawn its emergency use authorization for hydroxychloroquine.

"There have been a lot of unfortunate missteps in the Trump administration's response to the COVID-19 pandemic," said committee Chairman Frank Pallone, D-N.J. "As communities across the country ease social distancing guidance and reopen their economies, it is critically important that both the administration and Congress remain focused on containing the spread of the coronavirus and providing the resources and support Americans need during this time of crisis."

There is still no vaccine for COVID-19, and there are no treatments specifically developed for the disease, although the antiviral drug remdesivir has been shown to help some patients, as well as a steroid called dexamethasone, and plasma from patients who have recovered.

Since Fauci last testified, hospital physicians have become more skilled in treating coronavirus patients with the techniques and medications at their disposal. The U.S. continues to ramp up testing, with some 27.5 million Americans, or more than 8% of the population, tested thus far. But most communities still lack enough health workers trained in doing contact tracing, the work of identifying people who have had interactions with an infected person. That could make it more difficult to tamp down emerging outbreaks.

Fauci remains optimistic that a vaccine will be found, noting that patients develop antibodies to the virus — a sign that the human immune system is able to battle back. However, he shies away from promising results by the end of the year, as Trump has done.

The Energy and Commerce panel has oversight over drugs and vaccines, among other facets of the U.S. health care system. Committee Democrats have been harshly critical of the administration. However, not all Republicans have lined up to defend the White House. Some GOP members were growing concerned early in the year that the administration wasn’t doing enough to prepare.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

The battle is not over: Rising infections seen worldwide

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By MENELAOS HADJICOSTIS, FRANK JORDANS and NICK PERRY
The number of global coronavirus cases continued to surge Tuesday in many large countries that have been lifting lockdowns, including the U.S.

National

Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By DUSAN STOJANOVIC Associated Press
The top-ranked Serb is the fourth player to test positive for the virus after first playing in Belgrade and then again last weekend in Zadar, Croatia. His wife also tested positive.

National

More states seeing rise in confirmed cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Cases of COVID-19 are rising in nearly half of the country.

News

Alachua County Commission meets to discuss COVID-19 restrictions

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
With a surge of new cases in North Central Florida, the Alachua County Commission wants to tighten up COVID-19 restrictions.

Latest News

News

Ocala man receives Carnegie Medal

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A man from Ocala is receiving a national award for risking his life to save two children.

News

Cade Museum opens synthetic ice skating rink

Updated: 4 hours ago
Looking for a way to cool off this summer? The Cade Museum has you covered.

News

Entrepreneurship learning initiative comes to Gainesville

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
1000 business owners will get the chance to learn how to better their business and give back to their community

National

MLB plans 60-game slate, shortest since 1878, as union balks

Updated: 10 hours ago
Major League Baseball plans to unilaterally issue a 60-game schedule for its shortest season since 1878 after the players’ association rejected a negotiated deal of the same length, putting the sport on track for a combative return to the field amid the coronavirus pandemic.

National

Fired US attorney refused to sign letter critical of NYC

Updated: 10 hours ago
A day before Geoffrey S. Berman was axed from his job as head of the U.S. Attorney's office in Manhattan, he refused to sign onto a letter crafted by senior officials in Washington lambasting New York's mayor for putting COVID-19 restrictions on religious gatherings.

National

Seattle will move to dismantle protest zone, mayor says

Updated: 12 hours ago
Mayor Jenny Durkan said at a news conference that the violence was distracting from changes sought by thousands of peaceful protesters seeking to address racial inequity and police brutality. She said the city is working with the community to bring the “Capitol Hill Occupied Protest” zone to an end.