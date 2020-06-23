Florida Board of Governors approves UF’s Fall 2020 reopening plan

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Board of Governors accepted Tuesday the University of Florida’s plan to reopen campus.

The board voted unanimously to approve UF’s plan, allowing them to reopen campus and hold in-person classes during the upcoming semester. Their plan includes an extensive screening of students, staff, and faculty. The plan also includes face coverings and no triple-occupancy dorm rooms. The university will establish social distancing guidelines for in-person classes and host as many online as possible.

