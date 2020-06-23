Associated Press Florida Daybook for Tuesday, Jun. 23.

Tuesday, Jun. 23 1:00 PM GOP Rep. Carlos Curbelo discusses building greater resilience for U.S. national security - 'Building Greater Resilience for U.S. National Security' Wilson Center event, on improving transparency and communication of risk data to help set incentives and regulations at all levels of decision-making and paying for upfront costs and financial consequences. Keynote from Republican Rep. Carlos Curbelo, with other speakers including Council on Foreign Relations Senior Fellow for Climate Change Policy Alice Hell, Risk Cooperative co-founder Les Williams, and Stanford Woods Institute for the Environment Director Chris Field

Weblinks: http://www.wilsoncenter.org/, https://twitter.com/TheWilsonCenter

Contacts: Wilson Center media, 1 202 691 4075

https://engage.wilsoncenter.org/onlineactions/g8Mwd7N3gEu0QPpos3XoWA2

Tuesday, Jun. 23 - Thursday, Jun. 25 CANCELED: Gartner Program & Portfolio Management Summit - CANCELED: Gartner Program & Portfolio Management Summit * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center, 6000 W Osceola Pkwy, Kissimmee, FL

Weblinks: https://www.gartner.com/en, https://twitter.com/Gartner_inc

Contacts: Gartner Global events, GlobalConferences@gartner.com, +44 (0) 20 3868 5238

Wednesday, Jun. 24 - Friday, Jun. 26 Data & Analytics Insight Summit

Location: The Ritz-Carlton, Naples, 280 Vanderbilt Beach Rd, Naples, FL

Weblinks: https://gdsgroup.com, https://twitter.com/GDS_Group

Contacts: GDS Group, sayhello@gdsgroup.com

Wednesday, Jun. 24 - Friday, Jun. 26 ASAP Midyear Conference

Location: The Breakers Palm Beach, 1 S County Rd, Palm Beach, FL

Weblinks: http://www.asapnet.org/

Contacts: ASAP, will@computertalk.com, 1 610 825 7783

CORPORATE DATA

Wednesday, Jun. 24 May Operating Data

Weblinks: http://raymondjames.com/about/investor_relations.htm, https://twitter.com/RaymondJames

Contacts: Paul Shoukry, Raymond James Financial Investor Relations, investorrelations@raymondjames.com, 1 727 567 5133

Thursday, Jun. 25 11:00 AM Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic speaks on a Florida Chamber of Commerce webinar on 'Florida's Economic Relaunch - What's Next?'

Weblinks: http://www.frbatlanta.org, https://twitter.com/AtlantaFed

Contacts: Karen Mracek, FRB Atlanta, karen.mracek@atl.frb.org, 1 470 249 8348

Thursday, Jun. 25 Darden Restaurants Q4 2020 earnings - Darden Restaurants Q4 2020 earnings, for the operator of restaurant brands including Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse

Weblinks: https://www.darden.com/, https://twitter.com/darden

Contacts: Rich Jeffers, Darden Restaurants press, rjeffers@darden.com, 1 407 245 4189

CORPORATE DATA

Thursday, Jun. 25 8:30 AM Darden Restaurants: Q4 2020 Earning conference call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://investor.darden.com/investors/events-and-presentations/default.aspx, https://twitter.com/darden

Contacts: Kevin Kalicak, Darden Restaurants Investor Relations, irinfo@darden.com, 1 407 245 5870

Thursday, Jun. 25 Carrier Global Corp: Q2 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: https://ir.carrier.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations

Contacts: Carrier Global Corp Investor Relations, invrelations@corphq.utc.com

Thursday, Jun. 25 Darden Restaurants: Q4 2020 Results

Weblinks: http://investor.darden.com/investors/events-and-presentations/default.aspx, https://twitter.com/darden

Contacts: Kevin Kalicak, Darden Restaurants Investor Relations, irinfo@darden.com, 1 407 245 5870