Florida Daybook
Associated Press Florida Daybook for Tuesday, Jun. 23.
Associated Press Florida Daybook for Tuesday, Jun. 23.
The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.
Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Miami bureau is reachable at 305-594-5825. Send daybook items to florida@applanner.com.
To see your Daybooks and events for Florida and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.
--------------------
Tuesday, Jun. 23 1:00 PM GOP Rep. Carlos Curbelo discusses building greater resilience for U.S. national security - 'Building Greater Resilience for U.S. National Security' Wilson Center event, on improving transparency and communication of risk data to help set incentives and regulations at all levels of decision-making and paying for upfront costs and financial consequences. Keynote from Republican Rep. Carlos Curbelo, with other speakers including Council on Foreign Relations Senior Fellow for Climate Change Policy Alice Hell, Risk Cooperative co-founder Les Williams, and Stanford Woods Institute for the Environment Director Chris Field
Weblinks: http://www.wilsoncenter.org/, https://twitter.com/TheWilsonCenter
Contacts: Wilson Center media, 1 202 691 4075
https://engage.wilsoncenter.org/onlineactions/g8Mwd7N3gEu0QPpos3XoWA2
--------------------
Tuesday, Jun. 23 - Thursday, Jun. 25 CANCELED: Gartner Program & Portfolio Management Summit - CANCELED: Gartner Program & Portfolio Management Summit * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic
Location: Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center, 6000 W Osceola Pkwy, Kissimmee, FL
Weblinks: https://www.gartner.com/en, https://twitter.com/Gartner_inc
Contacts: Gartner Global events, GlobalConferences@gartner.com, +44 (0) 20 3868 5238
--------------------
--------------------
Wednesday, Jun. 24 - Friday, Jun. 26 Data & Analytics Insight Summit
Location: The Ritz-Carlton, Naples, 280 Vanderbilt Beach Rd, Naples, FL
Weblinks: https://gdsgroup.com, https://twitter.com/GDS_Group
Contacts: GDS Group, sayhello@gdsgroup.com
--------------------
Wednesday, Jun. 24 - Friday, Jun. 26 ASAP Midyear Conference
Location: The Breakers Palm Beach, 1 S County Rd, Palm Beach, FL
Weblinks: http://www.asapnet.org/
Contacts: ASAP, will@computertalk.com, 1 610 825 7783
--------------------
CORPORATE DATA
--------------------
Wednesday, Jun. 24 May Operating Data
Weblinks: http://raymondjames.com/about/investor_relations.htm, https://twitter.com/RaymondJames
Contacts: Paul Shoukry, Raymond James Financial Investor Relations, investorrelations@raymondjames.com, 1 727 567 5133
--------------------
--------------------
Thursday, Jun. 25 11:00 AM Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic speaks on a Florida Chamber of Commerce webinar on 'Florida's Economic Relaunch - What's Next?'
Weblinks: http://www.frbatlanta.org, https://twitter.com/AtlantaFed
Contacts: Karen Mracek, FRB Atlanta, karen.mracek@atl.frb.org, 1 470 249 8348
--------------------
Thursday, Jun. 25 Darden Restaurants Q4 2020 earnings - Darden Restaurants Q4 2020 earnings, for the operator of restaurant brands including Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse
Weblinks: https://www.darden.com/, https://twitter.com/darden
Contacts: Rich Jeffers, Darden Restaurants press, rjeffers@darden.com, 1 407 245 4189
--------------------
CORPORATE DATA
--------------------
Thursday, Jun. 25 8:30 AM Darden Restaurants: Q4 2020 Earning conference call / Webcast
Weblinks: http://investor.darden.com/investors/events-and-presentations/default.aspx, https://twitter.com/darden
Contacts: Kevin Kalicak, Darden Restaurants Investor Relations, irinfo@darden.com, 1 407 245 5870
--------------------
Thursday, Jun. 25 Carrier Global Corp: Q2 2020 Ex-dividend date
Weblinks: https://ir.carrier.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations
Contacts: Carrier Global Corp Investor Relations, invrelations@corphq.utc.com
--------------------
Thursday, Jun. 25 Darden Restaurants: Q4 2020 Results
Weblinks: http://investor.darden.com/investors/events-and-presentations/default.aspx, https://twitter.com/darden
Contacts: Kevin Kalicak, Darden Restaurants Investor Relations, irinfo@darden.com, 1 407 245 5870