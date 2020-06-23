Florida News Digest

Good afternoon! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Florida. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP-Miami bureau at 305-594-5825 or miami@ap.org. Ian Mader is the news editor and can be reached at imader@ap.org. Kelli Kennedy is on the desk and can be reached at kkennedy@ap.org. A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date. All times are Eastern. Some TV and radio stations will receive shorter APNewsNow versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

TOP STORIES:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA

ORLANDO — A popular bar in Florida where dozens of workers and patrons have come down with the new coronavirus had its alcohol license suspended after a state inspector found patrons weren’t socially distancing and following other rules meant to slow the virus’ spread. By Mike Schneider. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-FLORIDA

In a Florida city proud of its place in American history, the anguished discussion about how to move forward from its dark past reached a significant milestone Monday, when leaders of the country’s oldest city decreed that some remnants of its Confederate past were too shameful to sanctify in its hallowed central plaza. With much of the country still reeling from the police killing of George Floyd, a divided St. Augustine City Commission moved to relocate a Confederate memorial that has been a fixture in its historic central plaza for 140 years. By Bobby Caina Calvan. SENT: 700 words.

RELIGION-HIJAB IN CUSTODY

A Muslim woman arrested during protests in Miami was allegedly forced to remove her religious head cover at a correctional center and her mugshot was taken without it, according to her lawyer, in an incident that has focused attention on questions about religious rights while in custody. By Mariam Fam. SENT: 900 words, photos.

ELECTION 2020-DEBATES

WASHINGTON — The nonpartisan commission that sponsors the formal election year presidential debates announced Tuesday that an October debate that had been set for Michigan will now take place in Florida. The change comes after the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, determined it was no longer “feasible” to host the Oct. 15 debate, the Commission on Presidential Debates said. The debate will instead be held at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County in Miami. By Darlene Superville. SENT: xxx words, photos.

IN BRIEF:

FLORIDA-PIZZA PARLOR-FROZEN IGUANA — State inspectors found an 80-pound iguana stashed in the freezer at a local pizza joint.

FLORIDA-INMATE BEATEN — An inmate at a Florida prison died after being beaten by a correction’s officer, the Miami Herald reported Monday.

IN SPORTS

BBC--VIRUS OUTBREAK-STAYING SHARP

If all had gone as he hoped, Elijah Cabell and his Florida State teammates would be playing for the College World Series championship this week. Instead, Cabell treks to a ballfield in his neighborhood most days to work on his game in solitude. By Eric Olson. 750 words, photos, by 5 p.m.