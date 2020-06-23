Advertisement

Former Gainesville employee misses sentencing, found dead

Published: Jun. 23, 2020
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A former City of Gainesville employee who was wanted by law enforcement when she didn’t show up for sentencing last week is dead.

The Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office in Orlando confirms Natwaina Clark has died.

Officials have not yet said how.

Clark was charged with using the city’s credit cards for personal use, which included vacations and cosmetic surgery.

She signed a plea deal, and could have served up to 15 years in prison, and faced $90,000 in restitution.

