GRU proposes raising rates

GRU sign
GRU sign(WCJB)
By Nicole Rogers
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Already burdened with some of the highest rates in the state, Gainesville Regional Utilities customers may soon have to pay more.

GRU General Manager Edward Bielarski emailed the Gainesville City Commission saying "Given the impacts of potential revenue losses resulting from business closures and potential bad debts from customers whose services have been left on during the pandemic, GRU's year-end reserves are projected to be lower than anticipated."

So, GRU is looking for ways to recover from the economic hit it took during this global pandemic.

One of the proposed ways to do that is rate increases.

We went to social media and asked you your take on the issue, and from what we've heard, Gainesville residents are not happy.

"Long story short we're about to pay GRU more, yet again," Michael C. said. "Unreal."

Janne P. said it is "ridiculous."

Marie H. said, "My God, can someone please make them stop raising rates?".

And the comments go on.

Bielarski also recommended reductions in non-payroll operating expenditures, redirection of savings, and a drawdown of reserves.

Aye J. said, "GRU already has the highest municipal power bills in the state, and now they're proposing another price increase."

But, it isn't just Gainesville residents who are opposed to the idea.

Newberry City Commissioner Tim Marden said people who want to leave Gainesville might come to neighboring towns like Newberry.

He said they are welcome, but he is not interested in them coming, bringing their politics, and doing the same things they did in Gainesville.

So, the Gainesville City Commission has a lot to consider.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

