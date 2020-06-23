Here is the latest Florida news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. EDT

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A popular bar where dozens of workers and patrons have come down with the new coronavirus in Florida has had its alcohol license suspended. It happened Monday after a state inspector found patrons weren’t socially distancing and following other rules meant to slow the virus’ spread. State officials say at least 13 employees and 28 patrons have tested positive for COVID-19 at The Knight’s Pub near the University of Central Florida campus. It comes as Florida’s caseload tops 100,000. Scores of other bars and restaurants across Florida have voluntarily closed for a short time because patrons or workers came down with the virus.

UNDATED (AP) — Many schools find themselves overwhelmed by the potential expenses that would come with operating under pandemic-induced social distancing guidelines. Those include protective equipment, staff for smaller classes and additional transportation to keep students spread out on bus rides. The burdens loom large in particular for underfunded districts that often have neither the space nor the budgets to accommodate new health protocols. The superintendent in Hartford, Connecticut, shudders at how to afford a scenario in which each teacher had dramatically fewer students. All this explains why the vast majority of American school districts have yet to announce when they will resume in-person instruction.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nonpartisan commission that sponsors presidential debates says a debate that had been scheduled to be held in Michigan will now take place in Florida. The Commission on Presidential Debates announced Tuesday that that Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County in Miami will host the debate originally set for the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. The commission says the university concluded it is no longer “feasible” to host the debate. The university suggested in a statement that its decision is related to the work needed to prepare the campus for fall during the coronavirus pandemic.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Florida health officials say more than 100,000 people in the state have been diagnosed with the coronavirus. The state reached the milestone Monday. Public health officials have reissued advisories urging social distancing and mask-wearing, and some businesses are reevaluating their decisions to reopen. More than 3,100 people in Florida have died from COVID-19. Over the weekend, Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered the Health Department to reissue advisories urging Floridians to consider wearing masks to help keep the virus from spreading. DeSantis has not indicated any intention of retreating from reopening the state, however. Three months of closures have damaged the economy and left hundreds of thousands out of work.