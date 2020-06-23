Here is the latest Florida news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. EDT

UNDATED (AP) — As schools consider how and when to reopen their buildings during the pandemic, many are finding themselves overwhelmed by the potential expenses that would come with operating under social distancing guidelines: protective equipment, staff for smaller classrooms, and additional transportation to keep students spread out on bus rides. The burdens loom large in particular for urban, under-resourced districts that often have neither the space nor the budgets to accommodate new health protocols. In Hartford, Connecticut, Superintendent Leslie Torres-Rodriguez shudders at the thought of how to afford a scenario where each teacher had dramatically fewer students.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Florida health officials say more than 100,000 people in the state have been diagnosed with the coronavirus. The state reached the milestone Monday. Public health officials have reissued advisories urging social distancing and mask-wearing, and some businesses are reevaluating their decisions to reopen. More than 3,100 people in Florida have died from COVID-19. Over the weekend, Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered the Health Department to reissue advisories urging Floridians to consider wearing masks to help keep the virus from spreading. DeSantis has not indicated any intention of retreating from reopening the state, however. Three months of closures have damaged the economy and left hundreds of thousands out of work.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Americans have never been more ready to get out of the house and bask in the sun. Warm weather beach destinations are the most popular vacation searches, with Florida, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and San Diego among the top considerations. Tripadvisor says 50% of travelers are looking to book a one- to five-day trip this month, suggesting massive pent-up demand for sand and surf. But the craving for a beach getaway coincides with recent spikes in coronavirus cases in beach havens like Florida, Texas and the Carolinas. Experts say a beach trip is low-risk as long as you follow some basic precautions.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Leaders of the country's oldest city have decided to move a Confederate memorial that has been a fixture in its historic central plaza for 140 years. The St. Augustine City Commission voted 3-2 Monday night to relocate a towering obelisk that bears the names of dozens of Confederate soldiers from the Florida city who perished during the Civil War. The commission made its decision after nine hours of testimony. The city had taken up the issue of moving the memorial two years ago, but instead decided to install plaques to provide historical context. But protests spawned by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis renewed calls for the monument to be moved.