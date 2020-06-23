Here is the latest Florida news from The Associated Press at 2:40 p.m. EDT

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — File it under pizza toppings only offered in Florida. State inspectors say they found an 80-pound iguana stashed in the freezer at a local pizza joint. Pizza Mambo in West Palm Beach was forced to close for a day last week following the inspection by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. A restaurant employee told the South Florida Sun Sentinel the reptile was gifted to the owner and stored in a separate freezer away from the restaurant’s food. It was immediately trashed after they were informed it was a violation. Non-native iguanas are multiplying so rapidly that state wildlife officials encourage people to kill them.

UNDATED (AP) — A former Pennsylvania judge involved in a scheme to send children to a for-profit jail in exchange for kickbacks was released from federal prison with six years left on his sentence because of coronavirus concerns. That’s according to two law enforcement sources familiar with the matter who spoke Tuesday to The Associated Press. Michael Conahan was sent home from the low-security Federal Correctional Institution in Miami last Friday on a furlough that could lead to home confinement for the remainder of his sentence. The law enforcement officials say the 68-year-old was released in part because he has medical conditions that put him at high risk for coronavirus complications. The officials were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and did so on condition of anonymity.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A popular bar where dozens of workers and patrons have come down with the new coronavirus in Florida has had its alcohol license suspended. It happened Monday after a state inspector found patrons weren’t socially distancing and following other rules meant to slow the virus’ spread. State officials say at least 13 employees and 28 patrons have tested positive for COVID-19 at The Knight’s Pub near the University of Central Florida campus. It comes as Florida’s caseload tops 100,000. Scores of other bars and restaurants across Florida have voluntarily closed for a short time because patrons or workers came down with the virus.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The historic city of St. Augustine City is moving a Confederate memorial from its central plaza. The memorial is a towering obelisk that bears the names of Confederate soldiers. It has been a key focus of the outrage in St. Augustine over the police killing of George Floyd last month in Minneapolis. On Monday night, the St. Augustine City Commission voted 3-2 to remove the structure from the Plaza de la Constitucion, the historic center of colonial St. Augustine.