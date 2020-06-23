Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — College baseball players who had their seasons end abruptly in March are finding it challenging to stay sharp. That's largely because the coronavirus pandemic has forced most summer leagues to shut down. That leaves the players to their own devices to get in workouts and do baseball drills. Even if they do play summer ball, the season will be short. Clemson coach Monte Lee says he's worried about players being overzealous when they return to campus for fall practices. Lee said he plans to have his players ramp up slowly because their routines have been disrupted.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans will skip the Florida-based resumption of the NBA season. He is the first known example of a healthy, eligible player sitting out. Bertans can become an unrestricted free agent this offseason and is expected to command a big contract as one of the league’s top 3-point shooters. Washington general manager Tommy Sheppard told The Associated Press that Bertans had informed the team of his decision. The Wizards are allowed to sign a replacement player for Bertans as early as Tuesday, and Sheppard said the club “will look at it closely.” The league plans to resume its season in July with 22 of 30 teams playing eight games apiece at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports complex near Orlando, Florida, before the playoffs begin.

UNDATED (AP) — The Orlando Pride have withdrawn from the upcoming National Women’s Soccer League tournament after six players and four staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The league says another round of testing will take place to confirm the results. But the Pride withdrew because of the number of positive results and the short time before the start of the tournament. The month-long tournament is set to start Saturday in Utah. Orlando was supposed to play its first match Saturday night against the Chicago Red Stars.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — High schools across the country are trying to figure out how and when students will return to classrooms this fall. Many of them are also making sure their star quarterbacks and other athletes will be in top shape when they do. Dozens of states are letting athletes on campus for summer conditioning programs before teachers have figured out how to hold classroom instruction. And some already have been sent scrambling when a player tests positive for the coronavirus. Some experts are asking if the return to high schools is too soon.

UNDATED (AP) — When Brooks Koepka goes for a historic three-peat in the PGA Championship, there won't be anyone at Harding Park to cheer him on. The PGA of America confirms the first major of this unusual year won't have spectators. The PGA Championship is scheduled for Aug. 6-9 in San Francisco. It's the first major of a golf calendar reconfigured because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. Open is scheduled for September and the Masters is in November. The British Open was canceled. No one has ever won the PGA Championship three straight times in stroke play.