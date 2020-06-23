Insurance company Florida Blue to fund COVID-19 testing
The company will offer a $220,000 grant
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Health insurance company, Florida Blue, announced it’s giving UF Health hundreds of thousands of dollars to fund COVID-19 testing.
The company offered a $220,000 grant to the UF Health’s Pathology Laboratories. The money will go toward buying a laboratory information management system.
This system will allow UF Health to perform tests at a lower cost and increase its testing capacity by four times the usual rate.
Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.