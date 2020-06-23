Insurance company Florida Blue to fund COVID-19 testing

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Health insurance company, Florida Blue, announced it’s giving UF Health hundreds of thousands of dollars to fund COVID-19 testing.

The company offered a $220,000 grant to the UF Health’s Pathology Laboratories. The money will go toward buying a laboratory information management system.

This system will allow UF Health to perform tests at a lower cost and increase its testing capacity by four times the usual rate.

