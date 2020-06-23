Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-REOPENING SCHOOLS

Budgets put limits on social distancing options for schools

Many schools find themselves overwhelmed by the potential expenses that would come with operating under pandemic-induced social distancing guidelines. Those include protective equipment, staff for smaller classes and additional transportation to keep students spread out on bus rides. The burdens loom large in particular for underfunded districts that often have neither the space nor the budgets to accommodate new health protocols. The superintendent in Hartford, Connecticut, shudders at how to afford a scenario in which each teacher had dramatically fewer students. All this explains why the vast majority of American school districts have yet to announce when they will resume in-person instruction.

ELECTION 2020-DEBATES

2nd presidential debate moves from Michigan to Florida

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nonpartisan commission that sponsors presidential debates says a debate that had been scheduled to be held in Michigan will now take place in Florida. The Commission on Presidential Debates announced Tuesday that that Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County in Miami will host the debate originally set for the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. The commission says the university concluded it is no longer “feasible” to host the debate. The university suggested in a statement that its decision is related to the work needed to prepare the campus for fall during the coronavirus pandemic.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA

Florida marks 100,000th coronavirus infection

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Florida health officials say more than 100,000 people in the state have been diagnosed with the coronavirus. The state reached the milestone Monday. Public health officials have reissued advisories urging social distancing and mask-wearing, and some businesses are reevaluating their decisions to reopen. More than 3,100 people in Florida have died from COVID-19. Over the weekend, Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered the Health Department to reissue advisories urging Floridians to consider wearing masks to help keep the virus from spreading. DeSantis has not indicated any intention of retreating from reopening the state, however. Three months of closures have damaged the economy and left hundreds of thousands out of work.

AP-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-SUMMER-BEACH-TIPS

Planning for summer beach days? Docs share virus safety tips

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Americans have never been more ready to get out of the house and bask in the sun. Warm weather beach destinations are the most popular vacation searches, with Florida, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and San Diego among the top considerations. Tripadvisor says 50% of travelers are looking to book a one- to five-day trip this month, suggesting massive pent-up demand for sand and surf. But the craving for a beach getaway coincides with recent spikes in coronavirus cases in beach havens like Florida, Texas and the Carolinas. Experts say a beach trip is low-risk as long as you follow some basic precautions.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-FLORIDA

Country's oldest city moves to relocate Confederate memorial

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Leaders of the country's oldest city have decided to move a Confederate memorial that has been a fixture in its historic central plaza for 140 years. The St. Augustine City Commission voted 3-2 Monday night to relocate a towering obelisk that bears the names of dozens of Confederate soldiers from the Florida city who perished during the Civil War. The commission made its decision after nine hours of testimony. The city had taken up the issue of moving the memorial two years ago, but instead decided to install plaques to provide historical context. But protests spawned by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis renewed calls for the monument to be moved.

ANDREW JACKSON DEFACED

'Slave Owner' drawn on Jacksonville's Andrew Jackson statue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — “Slave Owner” was scrawled in red paint across a statue of Andrew Jackson in Jacksonville, following a nationwide trend defacing monuments and statues with ties to slavery in the wake of racial protests. The prominent statue is located in the center of a busy traffic circle. Media reports say Jacksonville was named after Jackson, the seventh president of the U.S. and an American military figure who led several campaigns against the Seminole Indians in Florida. Monday's act comes as cities across the country are reconsidering long-held policies, practices, venue names and statues rooted in racism after the death of George Floyd.

BC-FLORIDA-MOM MURDERED

Twin babies found alive in apartment with dead Florida woman

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after a Florida woman was found dead inside an apartment with twin babies. Broward Sheriff’s officials said they received a call about a shooting just before dawn Monday and arrived at the Pompano Beach apartment to find the woman dead. Investigators said the twin girls were related to the deceased woman, but declined to say how. No other details were released. The twins were taken into custody by state child protective investigators.

AP-US-ELECTION-2020-VOTING-RIGHTS-LAW

Election chaos renews focus on gutted Voting Rights Act

ATLANTA (AP) — A troubled Georgia presidential primary and fears of a repeat Tuesday in Kentucky have renewed attention on a diminished Voting Rights Act that Congress has left untouched since the Supreme Court gutted a key provision seven years ago. The dynamic has intensified Democrats’ calls for Congress to revisit the nation’s voting laws and establish a more centralized standard, and it’s ratcheted up concerns across the ideological spectrum that the presidential election in November could be leave some Americans questioning the result. “It’s going to be a long fall for election lawyers,” said University of Georgia law professor Lori Ringhand, an election law expert.

SCHOOL SHOOTING-FLORIDA

Judge: Florida school shooting trial off indefinitely

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The death penalty trial of the man charged with killing 17 people at a Florida high school is off indefinitely because of restrictions related to the coronavirus. Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer said Monday in a hearing held remotely that it’s not even clear when the courthouse will reopen to the public. It's been closed since March 16. Nikolas Cruz is charged with fatally shooting 17 people and wounding 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine’s Day 2018. His lawyers say Cruz would plead guilty in exchange for a life prison sentence, but prosecutors reject that.

AP-US-ROBERT-GATES-SPEECH

Ex-CIA director, defense secretary Gates: US is paralyzed

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Former CIA director and defense secretary Robert Gates believes the U.S. government is paralyzed by political polarization and careerism, which has allowed China, Russia and other rivals to make inroads internationally to America’s detriment. Gates told a Florida group Monday that partisanship has that resulted in the federal government being unable to tackle major issues such as the coronavirus outbreak. He said congressional members fear taking any stand or making any compromise that could harm their re-election chances. He said President Donald Trump understands the threat China poses economically, but undercuts his position by harming the U.S.' standing with its allies.