Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA

Bars close, cities debate masks as Florida virus cases rise

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A popular bar where dozens of workers and patrons have come down with the new coronavirus in Florida has had its alcohol license suspended. It happened Monday after a state inspector found patrons weren’t socially distancing and following other rules meant to slow the virus’ spread. State officials say at least 13 employees and 28 patrons have tested positive for COVID-19 at The Knight’s Pub near the University of Central Florida campus. It comes as Florida’s caseload tops 100,000. Scores of other bars and restaurants across Florida have voluntarily closed for a short time because patrons or workers came down with the virus.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-FLORIDA

Oldest US city hopes to move forward from Confederate past

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The historic city of St. Augustine City is moving a Confederate memorial from its central plaza. The memorial is a towering obelisk that bears the names of Confederate soldiers. It has been a key focus of the outrage in St. Augustine over the police killing of George Floyd last month in Minneapolis. On Monday night, the St. Augustine City Commission voted 3-2 to remove the structure from the Plaza de la Constitucion, the historic center of colonial St. Augustine.

COURTHOUSE KICKBACKS

Kids-for-cash judge released from prison over virus concerns

A former Pennsylvania judge involved in a scheme to send children to a for-profit jail in exchange for kickbacks was released from federal prison with six years left on his sentence because of coronavirus concerns. That’s according to two law enforcement sources familiar with the matter who spoke Tuesday to The Associated Press. Michael Conahan was sent home from the low-security Federal Correctional Institution in Miami last Friday on a furlough that could lead to home confinement for the remainder of his sentence. The law enforcement officials say the 68-year-old was released in part because he has medical conditions that put him at high risk for coronavirus complications. The officials were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and did so on condition of anonymity.

PIZZA-FROZEN IGUANA

Sausage, onion and iguana: Dead reptile found in pizza joint

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — File it under pizza toppings only offered in Florida. State inspectors say they found an 80-pound iguana stashed in the freezer at a local pizza joint. Pizza Mambo in West Palm Beach was forced to close for a day last week following the inspection by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. A restaurant employee told the South Florida Sun Sentinel the reptile was gifted to the owner and stored in a separate freezer away from the restaurant’s food. It was immediately trashed after they were informed it was a violation. Non-native iguanas are multiplying so rapidly that state wildlife officials encourage people to kill them.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-REOPENING SCHOOLS

Budgets put limits on social distancing options for schools

Many schools find themselves overwhelmed by the potential expenses that would come with operating under pandemic-induced social distancing guidelines. Those include protective equipment, staff for smaller classes and additional transportation to keep students spread out on bus rides. The burdens loom large in particular for underfunded districts that often have neither the space nor the budgets to accommodate new health protocols. The superintendent in Hartford, Connecticut, shudders at how to afford a scenario in which each teacher had dramatically fewer students. All this explains why the vast majority of American school districts have yet to announce when they will resume in-person instruction.

ELECTION 2020-DEBATES

2nd presidential debate moves from Michigan to Florida

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nonpartisan commission that sponsors presidential debates says a debate that had been scheduled to be held in Michigan will now take place in Florida. The Commission on Presidential Debates announced Tuesday that that Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County in Miami will host the debate originally set for the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. The commission says the university concluded it is no longer “feasible” to host the debate. The university suggested in a statement that its decision is related to the work needed to prepare the campus for fall during the coronavirus pandemic.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-THE LATEST

The Latest: Michigan mayor resigns after racial remark

The mayor of Ypsilanti, Michigan, has resigned after making a racial remark at a city council meeting. Former mayor Beth Bashert says she's deeply sorry to have her tenure end on that note. Her departure comes after a meeting last week where she said she supported the re-appointment of a human relations commissioner only because she would be “crucified” if she voted against a Black person. Bashert, who is white, voted in favor but the other council members voted no, including three who are Black. Bashert subsequently apologized and said she was “deeply ashamed and saddened” by her remarks.

PLANE CRASH-GEORGIA

Plane was seen spinning and ablaze before crash, killing 5

EATONTON, Ga. (AP) — Federal investigators say witnesses saw a burning airplane spinning and trailing black smoke as it plummeted to the ground in Georgia, killing 5 people. The National Transportation Safety Board said in a preliminary report that one of the two pilots on board had told air traffic controllers that he was turning to the right to avoid weather on June 5. No distress calls were made by either pilot. The dead included four members of a Florida family who were traveling to a funeral in Indiana. The Federal Aviation Administration said the Piper PA31-T was flying from Williston, Florida, to New Castle, Indiana.

AP-RELIGION-HIJAB IN CUSTODY

Woman allegedly forced to remove hijab after protests arrest

A Muslim woman arrested during protests in Miami has allegedly been forced to remove her religious head cover at a correctional center and her mugshot has been taken without it, according to her lawyer, in an incident that has focused attention on questions about religious rights while in custody. Alaa Massri, 18, was arrested on June 10. Lawyer, Khurrum Wahid, says Massri’s hijab is part of a sincerely held religious belief that she has and that it was removed against her will. The arrest during the current wave of protests against police brutality and racial injustice thrust into the spotlight an issue that has played out in different parts of the country over the years.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA

Florida marks 100,000th coronavirus infection

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Florida health officials say more than 100,000 people in the state have been diagnosed with the coronavirus. The state reached the milestone Monday. Public health officials have reissued advisories urging social distancing and mask-wearing, and some businesses are reevaluating their decisions to reopen. More than 3,100 people in Florida have died from COVID-19. Over the weekend, Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered the Health Department to reissue advisories urging Floridians to consider wearing masks to help keep the virus from spreading. DeSantis has not indicated any intention of retreating from reopening the state, however. Three months of closures have damaged the economy and left hundreds of thousands out of work.