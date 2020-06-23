Local engineering firm cuts millions in energy costs

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -

Moses Engineering was incorporated in Gainesville in 1980. It’s philosophy and goals have stayed the same since— creating long-time relationships with institutions to help them minimize building and maintenance costs as well as energy consumption.

“I think it’s around 30 to 40% of the total energy consumed in the United States is just running our commercial building,” David Brooks, Mose’s Systems Engineer Vice President, said.

So how exactly can Moses Engineering technology help?

“We do both designs and we do building assessments. If a client has unusual energy bills, for instance— this has happened a couple of times with the City of Gainesville— they call us up and say ‘we have a building operating four or five times more in energy cost than our other buildings, what’s going on'?”

They identify what is consuming the energy, why it’s using so much, and then provide the solutions.

Take University of Florida, for example. They spend up to 50 million dollars a year on energy. Moses’ technology could help them cut those costs by 20%.

“The higher management staff is usually fairly surprised at how much they’re actually spending,” Brooks said, “some of these larger buildings will have thousands of points in it. It is really difficult for a human to go through and analyze that much information and data to be able to look for specific problems that might impact energy consumption.”

Recently, Moses Engineering teamed up with a Massachusetts-based company, FacilityConnex, to help buildings become even more sustainable and efficient.

“That software that we have now incorporated in the project has allowed us to take what is traditionally a smart building— a building that would operate essentially automatically— and now we have taken it to a whole other level. I like to use the term ‘taking a smart building and making it smarter',” Brooks said.

And while it may sound like ‘making a smart building smarter’ is the pinnacle of technological success, it is an industry that’s always evolving.

“New technologies come out that allow us to go into an existing building that might have been built ten years ago and [at the time] we didn’t have as much of the technology or maybe some new technology has come out. It gives us a new opportunity to make it even better than it was when it was first built,” Brooks said.

It’s a partnership that not only helps institutions cut energy costs but it also helps minimize the community’s carbon footprint. It’s a win-win for everyone.

