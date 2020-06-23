New report released after plane crash in Georgia kills 5

(WCJB) - A new report has been released after a small plane crashed in Georgia early in June, killing five people from North Central Florida.

The preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board draws no conclusions but adds more detail to what happened, saying that the aircraft appeared to have suffered a mechanical failure while in flight.

On June 5, the plane carrying Shawn and Jody Lamont, their two children, and Jody's father, Larry Ray Pruitt, crashed in central Georgia.

Witnesses say the airplane was on fire as it descended in a spinning motion. Parts of both wings and the tail fell away from the fuselage while in the air.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.