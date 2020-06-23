Newberry archery summer camp making sure kids stay safe while also having fun

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -

It’s been one month since Governor Desantis gave the okay for youth activities and summer camps to resume. One summer camp in Alachua County that has reopened its doors is an archery camp in Newberry.

At the camp, they teach basic safety, how to handle equipment on a range, and basic technique. They also do a variety of activities for the kids, such as skeet archery, 3-d foam animals, target shooting, the olympics, and conservation efforts.

So what are they doing to make sure parents feel comfortable sending their kids to the camp?

Robert Regojo, center manager, says “regardless of our government’s standards, we wanted to go above and beyond to make sure that our customers and our kids are as safe as possible. So we have several extra policies in mind to make sure everyone stays safe.”

Some of those policies include requiring a mask when entering the building and inside the building when you can not social distance and hand sanitizer stations placed around the building.

Regojo also says as soon the shutdown was put in place, they immediately started forming contingency plans, so once they were given clearance, they could open up as soon as possible.”

He says, “the biggest changes with the camp is trying to actually modify the activities we have to help space the kids out so they can still enjoy themselves. Especially being younger kids, it’s a little hard to get them to wear a mask the entire time, so whenever we’re doing any sort of shooting like you see in our indoor range, we have all the targets spaced apart so they can easily shoot without wearing a mask.”

