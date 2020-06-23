North Florida’s U.S. Attorney has COVID-19

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The top federal prosecutor in Northern Florida has tested positive for coronavirus.

A representative says U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida Lawrence Keefe tested positive late Monday.

Mr. Keefe is doing well, saying he feels as if he’s dealing with the onset of a cold, and is self-isolating while working remotely, according to spokesperson Ron Sachs.

Keefe believes he contracted the virus while in Charleston, South Carolina, visiting his son who recently underwent surgery for a brain tumor. He was tested after learning another person who visited or stayed with his family in Charleston also tested positive, according to Sachs.

Other members of the Keefe family are now being tested, out of an abundance of caution.

“This is a strong reminder to all of us that no one is immune to the threat of COVID-19, and that even those who routinely follow safety protocols can be affected,” said Sachs.

