Advertisement

North Florida’s U.S. Attorney has COVID-19

Lawrence Keefe (Photo: US Attorney's Office)
Lawrence Keefe (Photo: US Attorney's Office)(WCTV)
By Edan Schultz
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The top federal prosecutor in Northern Florida has tested positive for coronavirus.

A representative says U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida Lawrence Keefe tested positive late Monday.

Mr. Keefe is doing well, saying he feels as if he’s dealing with the onset of a cold, and is self-isolating while working remotely, according to spokesperson Ron Sachs.

Keefe believes he contracted the virus while in Charleston, South Carolina, visiting his son who recently underwent surgery for a brain tumor. He was tested after learning another person who visited or stayed with his family in Charleston also tested positive, according to Sachs.

Other members of the Keefe family are now being tested, out of an abundance of caution.

“This is a strong reminder to all of us that no one is immune to the threat of COVID-19, and that even those who routinely follow safety protocols can be affected,” said Sachs.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

‘Hamilton’ comes to Disney Plus with less cursing

Updated: 24 minutes ago
Disney cuts a couple of expletives for streaming.

News

Disney cuts some of the bad language from 'Hamilton'

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
Disney cuts a couple of expletives for streaming.

National

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Earthquake rattles central, southern Mexico

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
A man in Guerrero, Mexico records as an earthquakes shakes his house and neighborhood on June 23, 2020.

National Politics

Fauci hopeful for a vaccine by late 2020, early 2021

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By LAURAN NEERGAARD and RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
Dr. Anthony Fauci says the COVD-19 vaccine could be ready by the end of this year or early 2021; it’s “when and not if.”

National

Protests escalate near White House after attempt to pull down Andrew Jackson statue

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Police reportedly used pepper spray to move protesters out of Lafayette Square, where the Jackson statue is located.

Latest News

News

88-year-old Tenn. liquor store owner pulls gun on alleged thieves

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
To May Boyce, the people who walk in her store every day are more than customers; she considers them extended family. After 26 years in the liquor store business, however, she said she had to pull out her gun for the first time.

News

Alachua County Commission meets to discuss COVID-19 restrictions

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
With a surge of new cases in North Central Florida, the Alachua County Commission wants to tighten up COVID-19 restrictions.

News

Ocala man receives Carnegie Medal

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A man from Ocala is receiving a national award for risking his life to save two children.

News

Cade Museum opens synthetic ice skating rink

Updated: 10 hours ago
Looking for a way to cool off this summer? The Cade Museum has you covered.

National

Angry woman coughed on 1-year-old’s face at Calif. restaurant, mother says

Updated: 11 hours ago
The suspect allegedly coughed twice near the boy's face after she accused his mother of standing too close to her in line.

National

Driver accused of speeding away from hit-and-run with motorcycle on front bumper

Updated: 14 hours ago
The 25-year-old suspect was taken into custody on charges of felony hit-and-run. Officials don’t believe alcohol or drugs were factors in the case.