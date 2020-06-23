Advertisement

Ocala man receives Carnegie Medal

A man from Ocala is receiving a national award for risking his life to save two children.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala is receiving a national award for risking his life to save two children.

Scott Cooper is being awarded the Carnegie Medal by the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission.

Officials say in October 2018, Scott was fishing from a dock at St. Pete Beach in the Gulf of Mexico.

He heard the shouts of a 5-year-old boy and 12-year-old girl struggling in the deep water.

Cooper jumped in and helped both of them to safety, getting cut and bruised in the process.

Cooper is one of 15 heroes from around the country being honored this year.

Carnegie Medal awarded by the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission
Carnegie Medal awarded by the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission(WCJB)

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

