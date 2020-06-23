Ocala’s fire fee ruled an unconstitutional tax

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A ruling by the Fifth District Court of Appeals could lead other cities to assess their own fire fees.

The three-judge panel made a unanimous vote on Friday, ruling the city of Ocala’s Fire Fee as an unconstitutional tax.

Their ruling reversed a decision made by a circuit court judge who initially considered it constitutional last year.

The fee violated two of the three standards need to be considered a legal fee. Residents cannot opt out of the payment and individuals do not have exclusive rights to that paid service.

With the exception of one year, Ocala always had the fee since it was established in 2006. The fee went relatively unnoticed, bundled among the city’s utility bills.

The court ordered city leaders to establish a fund to reimburse residents.

