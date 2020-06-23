Paynes Prairie car accident leaves two women dead

Advertisement

Deadly crash on Highway 441 blocks traffic for hours, FHP Troopers said.
Deadly crash on Highway 441 blocks traffic for hours, FHP Troopers said.(WCJB Staff)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two women are dead after their SUV crashed near Paynes Prairie Monday afternoon.

A 26-year-old woman and her 32-year-old passenger drove north on Highway 441 when it veered into the center median, Florida Highway Patrol Troopers said.

As the car crossed the grassy area, it drove into the path of an oncoming vehicle, FHP said. The wreck blocked traffic for hours in both directions.

Both women were killed, FHP said. The other driver only suffered minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation but all lanes have reopened.

