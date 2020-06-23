Advertisement

Trump says he’ll issue executive order to protect monuments

Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Tuesday he'll issue an executive order to protect monuments that are coming under new scrutiny as America wrestles with racism during the unrest sparked by the police killing of George Floyd.

Trump has been clear that he opposes the removal of monuments of leaders of the Confederacy or other distasteful aspects of American history.

Commenting as he departed the White House for a trip to Arizona, Trump said, “I will have an executive order very shortly, and all it’s really going to do is reinforce what’s already there, but in a more uniform way.”

At a time of nationwide protests over racial injustice and inequality, Trump has aligned himself squarely on the side of those who argue that the pendulum has swung too far in the direction of eliminating reminders of hated aspects of American history.

Trump had tweeted late Monday that those who tried to topple a statue of President Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Park across the street from the White House faced 10 years in prison under the Veterans Memorial Preservation Act.

“Beware,” he tweeted.

Jackson is one of Trump’s favorite presidents.

The federal statute Trump cites subjects anyone who willfully injures or destroys, or attempts to injure or destroy, any structure, plaque, statue or other monument on public property commemorating the service of any person or persons in the armed forces of the United States to fines, up to 10 years imprisonment or both.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

100 degrees in Siberia: UN evaluates reports of record Arctic heat

Updated: moments ago
The World Meteorological Organization said Tuesday that it's looking to verify the temperature reading on Saturday in the Russian town of Verkhoyansk with Rosgidromet, the Russian federal service for hydro-meteorological and environmental monitoring.

National Politics

Democrats: GOP police bill ‘not salvageable,’ demand talks

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
The Republican legislation would create a national database of police use-of-force incidents, restrict police chokeholds and set up new training procedures. It is not as sweeping as a Democratic proposal, but has similar provisions.

National

Protests escalate near White House after attempt to pull down Andrew Jackson statue

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
Police reportedly used pepper spray to move protesters out of Lafayette Square, where the Jackson statue is located.

National

Angry woman coughed on 1-year-old’s face at Calif. restaurant, mother says

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
The suspect allegedly coughed twice near the boy's face after she accused his mother of standing too close to her in line.

Latest News

National

Mother says woman who coughed in son's face at Calif. store may have been racist

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The suspect allegedly coughed twice near the 1-year-old boy's face after she accused his mother of standing too close to her in line.

National Politics

Mail-in deluge tests elections in Kentucky, New York

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ALAN FRAM
Overwhelmed Kentucky and New York officials faced a deluge of mail-in votes likely to delay results for days after high-profile primaries Tuesday.

National Politics

Fauci to testify at a fraught time for US pandemic response

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By LAURAN NEERGAARD and RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
The government's top infectious disease expert will testify before a House committee, along with the heads of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration, and a top official at the Department of Health and Human Services.

National

Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By DUSAN STOJANOVIC Associated Press
The top-ranked Serb is the fourth player to test positive for the virus after first playing in Belgrade and then again last weekend in Zadar, Croatia. His wife also tested positive.

National

Rev. Warnock: This is bigger than the police

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Rev. Raphael Warnock: Rayshard Brooks was not simply running from the police, he was running from a system that entraps people who are trying to have a second chance.

National

88-year-old Tenn. liquor store owner pulls gun on alleged thieves

Updated: 1 hours ago
After 26 years in the liquor store business, May Boyce said she had to pull out her gun for the first time.