Twitter gives workers day off to vote in national elections

This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in Philadelphia.
This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in Philadelphia.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(AP) - Twitter says it will give its U.S. employees Election Day off going forward and employees around the world paid time off to vote in national elections.

The San Francisco company said that if employees don’t have enough time to vote outside of working hours in their country, it will compensate them for the time it takes to do so.

Twitter stressed though that employee’s responsible election-related work, including the security of its service, will continue to work on these days.

The move comes after Twitter announced that it will make June 19, or Juneteenth, the day commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S., a paid holiday.

