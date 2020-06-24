Advertisement

3 men indicted on murder charges in killing of Ahmaud Arbery

Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — A prosecutor on Wednesday announced that three men have been indicted on murder charges in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery in coastal Georgia.

Speaking to reporters outside the Glynn County courthouse, prosecutor Joyette Holmes said a grand jury has indicted Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. on charges including malice and felony murder in the death of the African American man.

“This is another positive step, another great step for finding justice for Ahmaud, for finding justice for this family and the community beyond,” Holmes said during the news conference, which was streamed online by news outlets.

Lawyers for the McMichaels have cautioned against a rush to judgment and have said the full story will come out in court. A lawyer for Bryan has maintained that his client was merely a witness.

Arbery was slain Feb. 23 when the Greg and Travis McMichael, a white father and son, armed themselves and pursued the 25-year-old Black man running in their neighborhood. Greg McMichael told police he suspected Arbery was a burglar and that Arbery attacked his son before being shot.

Bryan lives in the same subdivision, just outside the port city of Brunswick. Bryan said he saw the McMichaels driving by and joined the chase, a Georgia Bureau of Investigation agent testified earlier this month.

It wasn’t until May 7 — two days after Bryan’s cellphone video leaked online and stirred a national outcry — that the McMichaels were arrested. Bryan was arrested on May 22, and an arrest warrant said he tried “to confine and detain” Arbery without legal authority by “utilizing his vehicle on multiple occasions” before Arbery was shot.

In addition to malice murder and felony murder charges, the McMichaels and Bryan each are charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

Court functions in Georgia have been severely limited in recent months because of a statewide judicial emergency declared by the chief justice of the state Supreme Court in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Holmes said they were able to call in a grand jury that had been impaneled prior to the judicial emergency. They followed public guidelines, providing hand sanitizer to the grand jurors and allowing them to sit far apart, she said.

Because of the uncertainty caused by the virus, the Arbery family didn't know when the next steps would be taken after a probable cause hearing held earlier this month, Holmes said. But they were notified as soon as the grand jury returned an indictment, she said.

“The family was ecstatic to hear that it had happened this morning,” she said.

Bob Rubin, a lawyer for Travis McMichael, said in an email that prosecutors choose the facts they want to present to a grand jury when seeking an indictment. The defense team has found other facts “that are an integral part of the case,” he wrote.

“To this indictment, Travis McMichael will plead not guilty, and we look forward to presenting all of the facts regarding this tragic death in a court of law,” Rubin wrote.

Attorney Kevin Gough, who represents Bryan, spoke to reporters at the county courthouse right after Holmes announced the indictment.

“We welcome the action of the grand jury today,' Gough said. “While we disagree with it, it’s an important step in the process to moving this case closer to the speedy trial that Roddie has demanded.”

He said his client has committed no crime and has cooperated with law enforcement officers from the beginning.

Lawyers for Greg McMichael did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Marion County Commission discusses Penny Sales Tax projects

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Julia Laude
County commissioners held a workshop Tuesday to discuss different projects that could be paid for with the county’s next ‘Penny Sales Tax’ initiative.

National

Georgia measure would stop officials mailing ballot requests

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By BEN NADLER
Republicans controlling a Georgia House committee have approved a bill to prevent election officials from proactively sending mail ballot request forms to voters ahead of an election.

National

Georgia lawmakers approve hate crime bill after Arbery killing

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
Ahmaud Arbery's killing was a driving force behind Georgia lawmakers approving a new hate crime bill.

Local

Meal assistance cards to be sent out to families in need

Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Alachua County School district wants families to be aware of food assistance cards that will be sent in the mail.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Face masks prevented up to 450K cases, study says

Updated: 40 minutes ago
Researchers say wearing face masks in public reduced the daily number of coronavirus cases by as much as 2% in Washington DC and the 15 states that mandated their use.

National

Study indicates face masks prevent as many as 450,000 cases

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
The study, published online in the journal Health Affairs, estimates between 230,000 to 450,000 cases of the coronavirus were prevented in the states that enacted requirements for mask use between April 8 and May 15.

National Politics

Mississippi flag: Swap ‘In God We Trust’ for Confederate symbol?

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS Associated Press
Mississippi has the only state flag that includes the Confederate battle emblem.

News

DeSantis signs bill to raise Florida teacher’s base salary

Updated: 1 hour ago
This raise moves Florida teachers' average pay to fifth in the nation.

National

Consumer Reports finds harmful levels of arsenic in Whole Foods’ bottled water

Updated: 1 hour ago
The news came out Wednesday and they say the amount of arsenic in Starkey Spring Water adds up to three times as much as other brands.

National

Twitter bans pro-Trump meme maker for copyright violations

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By DAVID KLEPPER
A conservative social media user whose memes have been repeatedly reposted by President Donald Trump has been kicked off Twitter for repeated copyright violations.