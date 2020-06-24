Alachua County announces the four 2020 ballot proposals

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -

Alachua County Charter Review Commission released the four proposals that will be on the ballot in November.

The proposals were announced during the Alachua County meeting on Tuesday.

The proposals are on the County Growth Management Area, the Affordable Housing Trust Fund, the County Commission Candidate Treasurer Report.

As well as a proposal called The Unconstitutional Item Cleanup, which would allow voters to remove two parts of the charter that have been ruled unconstitutional.

The charter review commission will have a meeting for public comment tomorrow on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. on the county's website and on Cox Channel 12.

Here is the link to view the proposals: https://alachuacounty.us/charterreview/pages/default.aspx

