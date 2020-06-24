Advertisement

Amber Alert: Teen abducted in N.Y.

Ahsan Ali, 15, was abducted in Queens on Wednesday, police said. The suspect is Mohsin Ali, 28.
Ahsan Ali, 15, was abducted in Queens on Wednesday, police said. The suspect is Mohsin Ali, 28.(MissingKids.org)
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The New York Police Department activated an Amber Alert on Wednesday for the investigaiton of a child abduction Queens

Police said 15-year-old Ahsan Ali was taken around 4:36 a.m. near 46th Avenue.

Ahsan has brown hair and brown eyes, is approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing jeans and a T-shirt.

The male suspect, Mohsin Ali, was described as approximately 28 years old with brown hair and brown eyes, 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a dark colored shirt. He also has tattoos on both arms and ches, as well as multiple recent cuts on his arms.

The vehicle they are believed to be traveling in is identified as a white Toyota Sienna van, New York license plate number JJX5315. It was last seen on 46th Avenue.

The child was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe that they are in imminent danger of serious harm.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the NYPD at 866-697-2623 or call 911.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New York City Marathon canceled because of coronavirus

Updated: moments ago
New York Road Runners announced the cancellation of the world’s largest marathon Wednesday.

Coronavirus

IMF downgrades outlook for global economy in face of virus

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
The IMF predicts that the global economy will shrink 4.9% this year, significantly worse than the 3% drop it had estimated in its previous report in April. It would be the worst annual contraction since immediately after World War II.

Coronavirus

US citizens likely to be left out as Europe reopens borders

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By LORNE COOK
Americans are unlikely to be allowed into Europe when the continent reopens its borders next week, due to how the coronavirus pandemic is flaring in the U.S. and President Donald Trump’s ban on Europeans entering the United States.

National

Dwayne Johnson, Shakira highlight coronavirus equity concert

Updated: 11 minutes ago
The advocacy organization Global Citizen and the European Commission announced Monday that Global Goal: Unite for Our Future — The Concert will air on June 27.

National Politics

Appeals court orders dismissal of Michael Flynn prosecution

Updated: 13 minutes ago
U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan had declined to immediately dismiss the case, seeking instead to evaluate on his own the department’s unusual dismissal request.

Latest News

National

Police: Woman sets up dad to be robbed, but her brother accidentally catches suspect

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Pennsylvania woman is accused of sending men to rob her father, but investigators said the men didn’t get away with it, thanks to the victim’s son.

News

Governor Ron DeSantis is cracking down on bars violating pandemic executive orders

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The Department of Business and Professional Regulation has suspended the license of a bar in Orlando.

National

Pakistan finds ‘human error’ in deadly Karachi plane crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
The announcement shed new light on the tragedy after Pakistani investigators had earlier said only that the crash resulted from engine failure.

National Politics

2 Republicans opposed by Trump win in N. Carolina, Kentucky

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY, PIPER HUDSPETH BLACKBURN and ALAN FRAM
Voters rebuffed President Donald Trump and nominated two Republicans he opposed to House seats from North Carolina and Kentucky on Tuesday. Calls in higher-profile races in Kentucky and New York faced days of delay as swamped officials count mountains of mail-in ballots.

News

Wednesday’s events in North Central Florida

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
Events happening across North Central Florida Wednesday.