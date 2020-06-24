Beal provides “Real Deal” to Univ. of Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -He was only a Gator for one season, but the experience must have left an impression on Bradley Beal.

Bradley Beal provides donation to UF hoops (FOX Sports Detroit)

The basketball star, who is currently the NBAs’s second-leading scorer this season at 30.5 points per game, is donating funds to improve the Gators’ basketball practice facility and put his name on the Bradley Beal Fuel Bar housed in the facility’s weight room.

“I want to leave a legacy,” Beal said. “[My mom] was a coach, a PE teacher, and she’d tell me, ‘You have to fuel the body!’ I really made an effort to put the right things in my system and once I got to the league I understood the importance of it all even more.”

Beal was First-Team All-SEC in his lone season at Florida before being selected third overall by the Washington Wizards in the 2012 NBA Draft. He has remained with Washington ever since and is a two-time NBA All-Star.

