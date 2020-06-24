Advertisement

Candidates for State House, District 20 lay out their plans for office

A virtual forum run by the Alachua County Democratic party hosted the two candidates for the open seat.
Virtual Candidate Forum hosted by the Alachua County Democratic Party
By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -

Campaign season has taken on a new look in North Central Florida due to COVID-19 as candidate events and forums move online. The Alachua County Democratic Party hosted a forum for Florida House District 20 and Congressional Seat District 3.

The virtual forum was a way for candidates to connect with voters during the pandemic.

There are two candidates for Florida State House, District 20. The district covers parts of Alachua and Marion counties.

Candidate Rodney Long has served on the Gainesville and Alachua county commissions and says experience makes him a strong candidate. ”Make sure that I understand the agenda of the constituents that would have elected me to this office. And to prepare an agenda of how I would address those specific requests through committee assignments. Because the session will actually go so fast and wanna make sure that those concerns of those constituents in my group get a fair hearing in committees.

The seat was formerly held by Clovis Watson who is now running for Alachua County Sheriff.

Candidate Yvonne Hayes Hinson has also served on the Gainesville city commission. Her extensive background in education serves as the basis of her campaign.

"Across the line no matter what their party affiliation is. I want to build a coalition of educators so that we can talk about education with some sense of expertise. And make some agreements about what we think education should look like in the state of Florida so we can agree when it comes time to vote."

Voting day for House District 20 is coming up in the 2020 primary election on August 18. Since there are no qualifying candidates outside of the democratic party, all registered voters can cast their ballot for this race.

Information on Hinson is here and information on Long is here.

The full candidate forum can be found through this link.

