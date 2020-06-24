Advertisement

CareerSource CLM holds its first ever Virtual Job Fair

TV20 along with WIND-FIM and K-Country joined forces with CareerSource serving Citrus, Levy, and Marion counties to sponsor our first virtual job fair Wednesday.  
CareerSource officials said this event was a way to continue their work to help job seekers connect with businesses, but in a safe manner.
CareerSource officials said this event was a way to continue their work to help job seekers connect with businesses, but in a safe manner.(WCJB)
By Julia Laude
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - There’s a first time for everything. TV20 along with WIND-FIM and K-Country joined forces with CareerSource serving Citrus, Levy, and Marion counties to sponsor our first virtual job fair Wednesday.  

Around 300 people signed up for the webinar to hear from 10 different businesses. 

CareerSource officials said this event was a way to continue their work to help job seekers connect with businesses, but in a safe manner. 

And it’s likely this virtual format will not be going away any time soon.

  “We don’t think this is going to end, we’ve already had businesses say hey we’d like to explore doing this for our hiring events. This is just another tool in the tool box that we can offer businesses in our region,” CareerSource CLM Communications Manager Laura Byrnes said.  

CareerSource staff recorded the online session and will post it to their website for those who weren’t able to attend.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Managing anxiety during COVID-19 crisis

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Psychiatrists in north central Florida are offering advice to people headed back to work during the pandemic and are experiencing higher anxiety.

News

We’re Open: La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
As Governor Ron DeSantis continues pushing restaurants and bars to practice social distancing, one Mexican restaurant in Gainesville is making sure to follow guidelines while keeping their family-oriented atmosphere.

News

Bayer to pay up to $10.9 billion to settle Monsanto case

Updated: 1 hour ago
Bayer will pay up to $10.9 billion to settle litigation over the subsidiary Monsanto’s weedkiller Roundup.

News

Marion County Commission discusses Penny Sales Tax projects

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
County commissioners held a workshop Tuesday to discuss different projects that could be paid for with the county’s next ‘Penny Sales Tax’ initiative.

Latest News

Local

Meal assistance cards to be sent out to families in need

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Alachua County School district wants families to be aware of food assistance cards that will be sent in the mail.

News

DeSantis signs bill to raise Florida teacher’s base salary

Updated: 2 hours ago
This raise moves Florida teachers' average pay to fifth in the nation.

News

Donuts for Seniors fundraiser benefits Alzheimer’s Association

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
Touching Hearts at Home started, Donuts for Seniors, a fundraiser to give back to seniors and healthcare workers during this difficult time.

News

New York City Marathon canceled because of coronavirus

Updated: 7 hours ago
New York Road Runners announced the cancellation of the world’s largest marathon Wednesday.

News

Governor Ron DeSantis is cracking down on bars violating pandemic executive orders

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The Department of Business and Professional Regulation has suspended the license of a bar in Orlando.

News

Wednesday’s events in North Central Florida

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
Events happening across North Central Florida Wednesday.