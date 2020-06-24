CareerSource CLM holds its first ever Virtual Job Fair

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - There’s a first time for everything. TV20 along with WIND-FIM and K-Country joined forces with CareerSource serving Citrus, Levy, and Marion counties to sponsor our first virtual job fair Wednesday.

Around 300 people signed up for the webinar to hear from 10 different businesses.

CareerSource officials said this event was a way to continue their work to help job seekers connect with businesses, but in a safe manner.

And it’s likely this virtual format will not be going away any time soon.

“We don’t think this is going to end, we’ve already had businesses say hey we’d like to explore doing this for our hiring events. This is just another tool in the tool box that we can offer businesses in our region,” CareerSource CLM Communications Manager Laura Byrnes said.

CareerSource staff recorded the online session and will post it to their website for those who weren’t able to attend.

