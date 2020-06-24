City of Gainesville working to get GNV Cares money out

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -

The GNV Cares program was introduced by City Manager Lee Feldman after the pandemic hit. The program has two aspects, business and neighbors. The city provides financial assistance for either businesses or residents by helping them pay rent and utilities.

On the neighbors side, they originally hoped to help twelve hundred people. Assistant City Manager Deborah Bowie had about 1,000 people complete the application.

The program is paid for with one and a half million dollars of city money.Bowie says the first disbursements were made about a week and a half ago.

One of those people that got relief is Joeisha Barnes. She says the process was very long and painstaking, but after she finished the application, it was certainly worth it.

She says,“It took me a week, I would say, roughly to get all my documentation in. I had to get my light bill, I had to get leasing information, my social and my drivers license, so it was a hassle.”

Barnes is an employee at Publix and her hours were cut significantly once the pandemic struck. She says the help from the city was a big relief.

Barnes says, ”I was so happy because it was like I can breathe a little while, I can, you know, have a little fun… not too much fun, but just a little fun just knowing that my bills was paid and I still have a job and able to maintain during this pandemic.”

If you have applied for the gnv cares program and still have not gotten help, city leaders say they are still working through applications to get the money out as soon as possible.

