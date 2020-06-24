Advertisement

Democrats confirm plans for nearly all-virtual convention

Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden, left, listens as Carlette Brooks, owner of Carlette's Hideaway, a soul food restaurant, talks during a meeting with small business owners, Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in Yeadon, Pa.
Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden, left, listens as Carlette Brooks, owner of Carlette's Hideaway, a soul food restaurant, talks during a meeting with small business owners, Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in Yeadon, Pa.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
By BILL BARROW
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Democrats will hold an almost entirely virtual presidential nominating convention Aug. 17-20 in Milwaukee using live broadcasts and online streaming, party officials said Wednesday.

Joe Biden plans to accept the presidential nomination in person, but it remains to be seen whether there will be a significant in-person audience there to see it. The Democratic National Committee said in a statement that official business, including the official vote to nominate Biden, will take place virtually, with delegates being asked not to travel to Milwaukee.

It’s the latest signal of how much the COVID-19 pandemic has upended American life and the 2020 presidential election, leading Biden and the party to abandon the usual trappings of an event that draws tens of thousands of people to the host city to mark the start of the general election campaign.

Biden’s campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon said the drastically altered convention won’t be an impediment. “Vice President Biden intends to proudly accept his party’s nomination in Milwaukee and take the next step forward towards making Donald Trump a one-term president,” she said, adding that Biden’s campaign will continue to highlight Wisconsin as a key battleground state.

The convention details were released the same day that Biden’s team announced its leadership team in Wisconsin, one of three key states that helped propel Trump to an Electoral College victory four years ago. He won Wisconsin by fewer than 23,000 votes – less than 1 percentage point.

Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi will serve as convention chair, party officials said.

Party Chairman Tom Perez said scaling back Democrats’ festivities is a matter of public health. He sought to draw a contrast with Trump’s push for a traditional convention in North Carolina, clashing with the state’s Democratic governor, Roy Cooper, and public health officials over the details amid the pandemic. The Republican National Committee has confirmed its official business will be conducted in Charlotte. But Trump has said he plans to accept his nomination in Jacksonville, Florida, because Cooper wouldn’t guarantee Republicans the ability to host a large-scale event in Charlotte’s NBA arena.

“Unlike this president, Joe Biden and Democrats are committed to protecting the health and safety of the American people,” Perez said.

Besides events in Wisconsin, Democrats plan other events in satellite locations around the country to broadcast as part of the convention.

Veteran producer Ricky Kirshner, who has worked on every Democratic National Convention since 1992, will lead production of the convention, including the satellite broadcasts. Kirshner has served as executive producer of the Tony Awards since 2004 and the Super Bowl halftime show since 2007; he’s won nine Emmy awards.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

‘Coming back and biting us’: US sees virus make a comeback

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By NOMAAN MERCHANT and JUAN A. LOZANO
While early hot spots like New York and New Jersey have seen cases steadily decrease, the virus has been hitting the south and west.

National Politics

White House wins ruling on health care price disclosure

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar
The American Hospital Association announced it would appeal. The industry argues that forcing the disclosure of prices negotiated between hospitals and insurers amounts to coercion.

National Politics

‘Not on my watch’: South Dakota governor vows to protect Mount Rushmore

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR and Ed Payne
Mount Rushmore features the likenesses of former presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln.

National

Dust from Sahara Desert about to blanket parts of US

Updated: 1 hour ago
Saharan dust usually disperses into the ocean long before reaching the Americas.

Latest News

News

Managing anxiety during COVID-19 crisis

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Psychiatrists in north central Florida are offering advice to people headed back to work during the pandemic and are experiencing higher anxiety.

National

3 men indicted on murder charges in killing of Ahmaud Arbery

Updated: 1 hours ago
A grand jury has indicted Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. on charges including malice and felony murder in the death of the African American man.

News

We’re Open: La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
As Governor Ron DeSantis continues pushing restaurants and bars to practice social distancing, one Mexican restaurant in Gainesville is making sure to follow guidelines while keeping their family-oriented atmosphere.

National

A golden birthday: Tenn. dog, 20, becomes oldest living golden retriever

Updated: 2 hours ago
A senior golden retriever has become the oldest-known dog of her breed in the world.

News

CareerSource CLM holds its first ever Virtual Job Fair

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
TV20 along with WIND-FIM and K-Country joined forces with CareerSource serving Citrus, Levy, and Marion counties to sponsor our first virtual job fair Wednesday.

News

Bayer to pay up to $10.9 billion to settle Monsanto case

Updated: 2 hours ago
Bayer will pay up to $10.9 billion to settle litigation over the subsidiary Monsanto’s weedkiller Roundup.