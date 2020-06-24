Advertisement

Donuts for Seniors fundraiser benefits Alzheimer’s Association

Touching Hearts at Home started, Donuts for Seniors, a fundraiser to give back to seniors and healthcare workers during this difficult time.
'Donuts for Seniors' fundraiser gives back to seniors and health care workers.
'Donuts for Seniors' fundraiser gives back to seniors and health care workers.(WCJB)
By Amber Pellicone
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness month and one local business is recognizing the month by starting a fundraiser.

Touching Hearts at Home started, Donuts for Seniors, a fundraiser to give back to seniors and healthcare workers during this difficult time.

Community Care Advocate, Christina Ramos, said even something as small as a donut, can make a big difference.

“With COVID-19, for our seniors safeties, they are unfortunately locked up in their assisted living communities across the country,” she said. “We just wanted a way to support from a far.”

In addition to donating nearly 5,000 donuts, Touching Hearts at Home helped raise over two-thousand dollars for the Alzheimer’s Association.

They’re set to visit 25 senior living communities this week across Gainesville and Lake City.

