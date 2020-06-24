Donuts for Seniors fundraiser benefits Alzheimer’s Association

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness month and one local business is recognizing the month by starting a fundraiser.

Touching Hearts at Home started, Donuts for Seniors, a fundraiser to give back to seniors and healthcare workers during this difficult time.

Community Care Advocate, Christina Ramos, said even something as small as a donut, can make a big difference.

“With COVID-19, for our seniors safeties, they are unfortunately locked up in their assisted living communities across the country,” she said. “We just wanted a way to support from a far.”

In addition to donating nearly 5,000 donuts, Touching Hearts at Home helped raise over two-thousand dollars for the Alzheimer’s Association.

They’re set to visit 25 senior living communities this week across Gainesville and Lake City.

