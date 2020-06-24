Advertisement

FHSAA planning on start of fall sports as scheduled

South Florida raises concerns over ability to start on time
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Florida's governing body of high school athletics has its work cut out in determining a safe path towards allowing athletic competition in the fall.  A task force met on Tuesday to discuss the options.  

The main purpose of the meeting was to make recommendations, but the task force came to the conclusion that it would not be wise to push fall sports further into the academic calendar out of concern it would jeopardize other seasons.  

One issue that came up is the fact that certain school districts, especially in South Florida, continue to be restricted while other programs in North Central Florida have been able to start summer workouts.

FHSAA Executive Director George Tomyn admitted one sacrifice could be the state series or state championships in one or more sports, depending on how things progress in the next few months. 

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

11 Gator athletes test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A total of 11 student athletes from several teams tested positive for COVID-19 back in April, said UF senior associate athletic director, Steve McClain.

Sports

Andrew Nembhard transfers to Gonzaga

Updated: 22 hours ago
Mike White will have to replace a two-year starter at point guard next season with Andrew Nembhard making it official that he's leaving Florida for Gonzaga.

Sports

Jim Kiick, Dolphins’ perfect season running back, dies at 73

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 10:49 PM EDT
The running back who helped the Miami Dolphins achieve the NFL’s only perfect season in 1972, died Saturday at age 73 following a battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Sports

Former Florida State player starts online petition to change name of Doak Campbell Stadium

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 9:58 PM EDT
|
By Fletcher Keel
The stadium was named after the university's former president, Doak Campbell.

Latest News

Sports

Football workouts continue in Lake Butler

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 6:49 PM EDT
Union County seeks deep playoff run after experiencing success

News

Following athletes, NCAA takes aim at Confederate flag

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 6:14 PM EDT
|
By Ralph D. Russo
NCAA championship events will not be played in states where the confederate flag has a prominent presence

Sports

Union County in week three of summer workouts

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 4:21 PM EDT
|
The Fightin' tigers are back at work under new head coach Andrew Thomas

Sports

Gators keep working during week two of voluntary training

Updated: Jun. 16, 2020 at 10:42 PM EDT
|
By Kevin Wells
Teams like the University of Florida have been able to get players back on campus during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, creating a team identity will be difficult with everyone currently spread out.

Sports

Mayfield “absolutely” will kneel during national anthem

Updated: Jun. 13, 2020 at 9:35 PM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
Cleveland Browns quarterback, Baker Mayfield, says he will during the national anthem this NFL season as a way to protest racism and police brutality.

Sports

Senior Salute: Branford Track and Field

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 9:50 PM EDT
|
By Cierra Clark
The Branford high school buccaneers track and field season started off pretty strong, they placed high in meets, and the athletes strived to improve at every competition and practice. However, their season was cut short due to COVID-19.