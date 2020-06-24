FHSAA planning on start of fall sports as scheduled

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Florida's governing body of high school athletics has its work cut out in determining a safe path towards allowing athletic competition in the fall. A task force met on Tuesday to discuss the options.

The main purpose of the meeting was to make recommendations, but the task force came to the conclusion that it would not be wise to push fall sports further into the academic calendar out of concern it would jeopardize other seasons.

One issue that came up is the fact that certain school districts, especially in South Florida, continue to be restricted while other programs in North Central Florida have been able to start summer workouts.

FHSAA Executive Director George Tomyn admitted one sacrifice could be the state series or state championships in one or more sports, depending on how things progress in the next few months.

