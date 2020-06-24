Advertisement

Florida reports 5,511 new cases of COVID-19, smashing record again

Florida reported 5,511 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
Florida reported 5,511 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.(AP)
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB/WPLG) -Florida reported 5,511 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, again shattering a single-day record and continuing a trend that has leaders urging the public to follow safety guidelines more vigilantly.

one-day high for new cases was 4,049 reported on Saturday.

The state is now up to 109,014 confirmed cases and 3,281 deaths associated with COVID-19, according to the latest data released by the health department.

There were 43 new coronavirus-related deaths reported Wednesday across the state.

Florida has confirmed at least 13,574 coronavirus-related hospitalizations since the start of the outbreak.

To find more information of the cases in North Central Florida, click

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Marion County Commission discusses Penny Sales Tax projects

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Julia Laude
County commissioners held a workshop Tuesday to discuss different projects that could be paid for with the county’s next ‘Penny Sales Tax’ initiative.

Local

Meal assistance cards to be sent out to families in need

Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Alachua County School district wants families to be aware of food assistance cards that will be sent in the mail.

News

DeSantis signs bill to raise Florida teacher’s base salary

Updated: 1 hour ago
This raise moves Florida teachers' average pay to fifth in the nation.

News

Bayer to pay up to $10.9 billion to settle Monsanto case

Updated: 1 hours ago
Bayer will pay up to $10.9 billion to settle litigation over the subsidiary Monsanto’s weedkiller Roundup.

Latest News

News

Donuts for Seniors fundraiser benefits Alzheimer’s Association

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
Touching Hearts at Home started, Donuts for Seniors, a fundraiser to give back to seniors and healthcare workers during this difficult time.

News

New York City Marathon canceled because of coronavirus

Updated: 6 hours ago
New York Road Runners announced the cancellation of the world’s largest marathon Wednesday.

News

Governor Ron DeSantis is cracking down on bars violating pandemic executive orders

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The Department of Business and Professional Regulation has suspended the license of a bar in Orlando.

News

Wednesday’s events in North Central Florida

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
Events happening across North Central Florida Wednesday.

News

Governor Ron DeSantis is cracking down on bars violating pandemic executive orders

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

University of Florida ranks number one for innovation impact

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A study found that UF generated an average of 123 patents and 15 startups every year.