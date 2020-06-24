Florida reports 5,511 new cases of COVID-19, smashing record again
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB/WPLG) -Florida reported 5,511 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, again shattering a single-day record and continuing a trend that has leaders urging the public to follow safety guidelines more vigilantly.
one-day high for new cases was 4,049 reported on Saturday.
The state is now up to 109,014 confirmed cases and 3,281 deaths associated with COVID-19, according to the latest data released by the health department.
There were 43 new coronavirus-related deaths reported Wednesday across the state.
Florida has confirmed at least 13,574 coronavirus-related hospitalizations since the start of the outbreak.
