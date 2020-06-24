Advertisement

Governor Ron DeSantis is cracking down on bars violating pandemic executive orders

The Department of Business and Professional Regulation has suspended the license of a bar in Orlando.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NCFL (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis is cracking down on bars that violate his executive orders during the pandemic.

The Department of Business and Professional Regulation has suspended the license of a bar in Orlando.

Investigators say 28 people who visited the Knights Pub have tested positive for COVID-19.

They say the bar was operating above the 50% occupancy limit and serving guests who were not seated

The governor says the recent spike in COVID-19 cases has been primarily among 20- to 30-year-olds.

