Here is the latest Florida news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. EDT

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a decomposing body has been found near an area a Florida firefighter crashed his vehicle before going missing. Palm Beach County Sheriff's officials haven't confirmed the body found near Jupiter Farms on Tuesday is James Von Minden. But the Broward County Professional Firefighters and Paramedics Associated posted on Facebook Tuesday that 56-year-old Von Minden had died. Union president Jason Smith told the Palm Beach Post that a search group of firefighters found the body on Tuesday. Authorities say Von Minden crashed his truck on Friday. Witnesses had described him as disoriented.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A police officer who was suspended for pushing a kneeling black woman to the ground at a George Floyd demonstration in Florida is again under scrutiny after the agency reviewed bodycam footage from two unrelated incidents and referred them to state prosecutors for possible criminal charges. Earlier this month, video of Fort Lauderdale Police Steven Pohorence shoving a woman to the ground was shared widely on social media, intensifying scrutiny of law enforcement as protests decrying police violence and racial injustice have erupted across the country.

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida man has been charged with killing his wife while her infant twin daughters were inside the apartment. Broward County Sheriff's deputies found the Kathi Blankenberg's body early Monday after responding to a call about a shooting. Deputies arrested Philip Edwards later that night after executing a search warrant. They said they found several firearms including the one used to kill Blankenberg, inside Edwards' Mercedes Benz. The girls were unharmed and are in the custody of the state's child protective services. Edwards is charged with second-degree murder, child neglect, possession of a weapon and probation violation.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A popular bar where dozens of workers and patrons have come down with the new coronavirus in Florida has had its alcohol license suspended. It happened Monday after a state inspector found patrons weren’t socially distancing and following other rules meant to slow the virus’ spread. State officials say at least 13 employees and 28 patrons have tested positive for COVID-19 at The Knight’s Pub near the University of Central Florida campus. It comes as Florida’s caseload tops 100,000. Scores of other bars and restaurants across Florida have voluntarily closed for a short time because patrons or workers came down with the virus.