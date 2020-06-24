Here is the latest Florida news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. EDT

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A police officer who was suspended for pushing a kneeling black woman to the ground at a George Floyd demonstration in Florida is again under scrutiny after the agency reviewed bodycam footage from two unrelated incidents and referred them to state prosecutors for possible criminal charges. Earlier this month, video of Fort Lauderdale Police Steven Pohorence shoving a woman to the ground was shared widely on social media, intensifying scrutiny of law enforcement as protests decrying police violence and racial injustice have erupted across the country.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A popular bar where dozens of workers and patrons have come down with the new coronavirus in Florida has had its alcohol license suspended. It happened Monday after a state inspector found patrons weren’t socially distancing and following other rules meant to slow the virus’ spread. State officials say at least 13 employees and 28 patrons have tested positive for COVID-19 at The Knight’s Pub near the University of Central Florida campus. It comes as Florida’s caseload tops 100,000. Scores of other bars and restaurants across Florida have voluntarily closed for a short time because patrons or workers came down with the virus.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s 12 public universities are given the green light to welcome students and faculty back to campus in the fall. College officials outlined measures and restrictions to prevent the further spread of the new coronavirus at a Tuesday meeting with the state's Board of Governors in Orlando. The plans to resume in-person classes were approved by the governing body one by one. Most of them rely on self-reporting assessments by students. Florida's Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees said universities will need to implement best practices as a spike in cases is reported in the state with more young people testing positive.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The historic city of St. Augustine City is moving a Confederate memorial from its central plaza. The memorial is a towering obelisk that bears the names of Confederate soldiers. It has been a key focus of the outrage in St. Augustine over the police killing of George Floyd last month in Minneapolis. On Monday night, the St. Augustine City Commission voted 3-2 to remove the structure from the Plaza de la Constitucion, the historic center of colonial St. Augustine.