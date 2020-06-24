Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady continues to prepare for his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, working out with teammates at a private school despite a union recommendation that players not conduct any more group practices before training camp. The six-time Super Bowl champion was joined on the field for his latest session by a group that included tight end Rob Gronkowski, quarterbacks Blaine Gabbert and Ryan Griffin and center Ryan Jensen. Last weekend, the NFL Players Association medical director advised against holding such workouts because of a rise in COVID-19 cases in some states.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays have reached terms with first-round draft pick Nick Bitsko, giving the Pennsylvania high school pitcher a $3 million signing bonus. The 18-year-old right-hander was the 24th overall selection after going 4-2 with a 1.27 ERA and 68 strikeouts in two seasons at Central Bucks East High. Several months after announcing plans to graduate a year early, Bitsko’s final prep season was canceled this spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.

VIERA, Fla. (AP) — A fast-pitch softball team was sharply criticized by U.S. star Cat Osterman and several of her teammates after it tweeted to President Donald Trump that its players were standing for the national anthem and respecting the flag. The Scrap Yard Dawgs played USSSA Pride on Monday night in Florida. The 37-year-old Osterman tweeted after the game that she did not support the comments by the team and “will not represent them.” Monica Abbott, another U.S. pitcher headed to the Tokyo Olympics next year, said in a statement that she disagreed with the team’s message.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The mixed martial arts promotion Combate Americas will return to action Aug. 28 with the first of three shows from a closed set in Miami. Combate, which focuses on Hispanic fighters and Spanish-speaking audiences, also will hold shows Sept. 11 and Sept. 25. Combate hasn’t staged a show since Feb. 28 after canceling three events in early March, becoming the first major MMA promotion to scrap events due to the coronavirus pandemic. The promotion initially announced plans to begin holding closed shows in April.

UNDATED (AP) — College baseball players who had their seasons end abruptly in March are finding it challenging to stay sharp. That's largely because the coronavirus pandemic has forced most summer leagues to shut down. That leaves the players to their own devices to get in workouts and do baseball drills. Even if they do play summer ball, the season will be short. Clemson coach Monte Lee says he's worried about players being overzealous when they return to campus for fall practices. Lee said he plans to have his players ramp up slowly because their routines have been disrupted.