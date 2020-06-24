High Springs man charged with attempted murder

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from High Springs is facing attempted murder charges after police say he shot a man leaving the victim paralyzed.

Witnesses say at the end of May, 19-year-old George Strawder shot at the victim after he punched Strawder’s brother at a home on NW 180th Avenue.

Authorities say multiple shots were fired into the home.

One of the bullets hit the victim in the lower back.

Doctors say he is permanently disabled.

