Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EDT

ATHLETE SAFETY-FLORIDA

Florida enacts heat stroke protections for student athletes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A grieving mother’s plea to Florida lawmakers has been fulfilled. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a measure on Tuesday that would require schools to do more to protect student athletes from heat strokes. The new law is named the Zachary Martin Act, after a 16-year-old football player who three years ago collapsed during practice and later died. The measure requires public schools to have a tub or other large container filled with cold water at the sidelines during all games and practices. Schools will also be required to have defibrillators to resuscitate stricken athletes.

BC-MISSING FIREFIGHTER

Report: Body of Florida firefighter found after 4-day search

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a decomposing body has been found near an area a Florida firefighter crashed his vehicle before going missing. Palm Beach County Sheriff's officials haven't confirmed the body found near Jupiter Farms on Tuesday is James Von Minden. But the Broward County Professional Firefighters and Paramedics Associated posted on Facebook Tuesday that 56-year-old Von Minden had died. Union president Jason Smith told the Palm Beach Post that a search group of firefighters found the body on Tuesday. Authorities say Von Minden crashed his truck on Friday. Witnesses had described him as disoriented.

SUSPENDED OFFICER-FLORIDA

Florida officer who shoved protester referred to prosecutors

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A police officer who was suspended for pushing a kneeling black woman to the ground at a George Floyd demonstration in Florida is again under scrutiny after the agency reviewed bodycam footage from two unrelated incidents and referred them to state prosecutors for possible criminal charges. Earlier this month, video of Fort Lauderdale Police Steven Pohorence shoving a woman to the ground was shared widely on social media, intensifying scrutiny of law enforcement as protests decrying police violence and racial injustice have erupted across the country.

FLORIDA MOM MURDERED

Man accused of killing wife with infant twin girls nearby

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida man has been charged with killing his wife while her infant twin daughters were inside the apartment. Broward County Sheriff's deputies found the Kathi Blankenberg's body early Monday after responding to a call about a shooting. Deputies arrested Philip Edwards later that night after executing a search warrant. They said they found several firearms including the one used to kill Blankenberg, inside Edwards' Mercedes Benz. The girls were unharmed and are in the custody of the state's child protective services. Edwards is charged with second-degree murder, child neglect, possession of a weapon and probation violation.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA

Bars close, cities debate masks as Florida virus cases rise

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A popular bar where dozens of workers and patrons have come down with the new coronavirus in Florida has had its alcohol license suspended. It happened Monday after a state inspector found patrons weren’t socially distancing and following other rules meant to slow the virus’ spread. State officials say at least 13 employees and 28 patrons have tested positive for COVID-19 at The Knight’s Pub near the University of Central Florida campus. It comes as Florida’s caseload tops 100,000. Scores of other bars and restaurants across Florida have voluntarily closed for a short time because patrons or workers came down with the virus.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA COLLEGES

Florida colleges' plans to reopen campuses approved

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s 12 public universities are given the green light to welcome students and faculty back to campus in the fall. College officials outlined measures and restrictions to prevent the further spread of the new coronavirus at a Tuesday meeting with the state's Board of Governors in Orlando. The plans to resume in-person classes were approved by the governing body one by one. Most of them rely on self-reporting assessments by students. Florida's Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees said universities will need to implement best practices as a spike in cases is reported in the state with more young people testing positive.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-FLORIDA

Oldest US city hopes to move forward from Confederate past

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The historic city of St. Augustine City is moving a Confederate memorial from its central plaza. The memorial is a towering obelisk that bears the names of Confederate soldiers. It has been a key focus of the outrage in St. Augustine over the police killing of George Floyd last month in Minneapolis. On Monday night, the St. Augustine City Commission voted 3-2 to remove the structure from the Plaza de la Constitucion, the historic center of colonial St. Augustine.

TAX COLLECTOR-DIRTY TRICKS

Florida tax collector charged with maligning opponent

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Florida tax collector created fake social media accounts that falsely suggested a political opponent favored white supremacy and had engaged in sexual misconduct with a student. An indictment unsealed Tuesday in federal court in Orlando shows that Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg faces federal counts of stalking and unlawful use of the identity of another person. The indictment says Greenberg mailed false letters to the school where his opponent teaches. He pretended the letters were sent by a “very concerned student” who had information that his opponent had engaged in sexual misconduct with a student.

BC-FL-MISSING FIREFIGHTER

Florida firefighter missing 4 days following car crash

JUPITER FARMS, Fla. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a Florida firefighter who has been missing for four days after his truck was involved in an accident. Palm Beach County Sheriff’s officials say no one has heard from firefighter James Von Minden since Friday evening, when he crashed his vehicle. Witnesses say he was disoriented the last time they saw him. Over the weekend,, deputies searched the surrounding area with dogs, a helicopter and a drone. A sheriff’s spokesman said Tuesday that periodic searches will continue as tips become available. Von Minden is 5 feet 11 inches and 210 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

WALTON COUNTY-CONFEDERATE FLAG

Florida county votes to keep Confederate Flag by courthouse

DeFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — The Confederate Flag will continue to fly outside Florida's Walton County Courthouse. County commissioners voted Tuesday against removing the flag which has flown outside its courthouse since the Civil Rights era, despite please from several residents who said it had hurtful racial undertones. The move comes as the country is reconsidering policies, monuments and landmarks in the wake up racial protests related to the death of George Floyd. Walton officials said they would not consider removing the city’s Confederate memorial. The Panama City News Herald reports that residents voted on the flag in 2018, with 65 percent saying it should stay in a non-binding referendum.