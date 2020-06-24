Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

SUSPENDED OFFICER-FLORIDA

Florida officer who shoved protester referred to prosecutors

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A police officer who was suspended for pushing a kneeling black woman to the ground at a George Floyd demonstration in Florida is again under scrutiny after the agency reviewed bodycam footage from two unrelated incidents and referred them to state prosecutors for possible criminal charges. Earlier this month, video of Fort Lauderdale Police Steven Pohorence shoving a woman to the ground was shared widely on social media, intensifying scrutiny of law enforcement as protests decrying police violence and racial injustice have erupted across the country.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA

Bars close, cities debate masks as Florida virus cases rise

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A popular bar where dozens of workers and patrons have come down with the new coronavirus in Florida has had its alcohol license suspended. It happened Monday after a state inspector found patrons weren’t socially distancing and following other rules meant to slow the virus’ spread. State officials say at least 13 employees and 28 patrons have tested positive for COVID-19 at The Knight’s Pub near the University of Central Florida campus. It comes as Florida’s caseload tops 100,000. Scores of other bars and restaurants across Florida have voluntarily closed for a short time because patrons or workers came down with the virus.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA COLLEGES

Florida colleges' plans to reopen campuses approved

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s 12 public universities are given the green light to welcome students and faculty back to campus in the fall. College officials outlined measures and restrictions to prevent the further spread of the new coronavirus at a Tuesday meeting with the state's Board of Governors in Orlando. The plans to resume in-person classes were approved by the governing body one by one. Most of them rely on self-reporting assessments by students. Florida's Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees said universities will need to implement best practices as a spike in cases is reported in the state with more young people testing positive.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-FLORIDA

Oldest US city hopes to move forward from Confederate past

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The historic city of St. Augustine City is moving a Confederate memorial from its central plaza. The memorial is a towering obelisk that bears the names of Confederate soldiers. It has been a key focus of the outrage in St. Augustine over the police killing of George Floyd last month in Minneapolis. On Monday night, the St. Augustine City Commission voted 3-2 to remove the structure from the Plaza de la Constitucion, the historic center of colonial St. Augustine.

TAX COLLECTOR-DIRTY TRICKS

Florida tax collector charged with maligning opponent

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Florida tax collector created fake social media accounts that falsely suggested a political opponent favored white supremacy and had engaged in sexual misconduct with a student. An indictment unsealed Tuesday in federal court in Orlando shows that Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg faces federal counts of stalking and unlawful use of the identity of another person. The indictment says Greenberg mailed false letters to the school where his opponent teaches. He pretended the letters were sent by a “very concerned student” who had information that his opponent had engaged in sexual misconduct with a student.

BC-FL-MISSING FIREFIGHTER

Florida firefighter missing 4 days following car crash

JUPITER FARMS, Fla. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a Florida firefighter who has been missing for four days after his truck was involved in an accident. Palm Beach County Sheriff’s officials say no one has heard from firefighter James Von Minden since Friday evening, when he crashed his vehicle. Witnesses say he was disoriented the last time they saw him. Over the weekend,, deputies searched the surrounding area with dogs, a helicopter and a drone. A sheriff’s spokesman said Tuesday that periodic searches will continue as tips become available. Von Minden is 5 feet 11 inches and 210 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

WALTON COUNTY-CONFEDERATE FLAG

Florida county votes to keep Confederate Flag by courthouse

DeFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — The Confederate Flag will continue to fly outside Florida's Walton County Courthouse. County commissioners voted Tuesday against removing the flag which has flown outside its courthouse since the Civil Rights era, despite please from several residents who said it had hurtful racial undertones. The move comes as the country is reconsidering policies, monuments and landmarks in the wake up racial protests related to the death of George Floyd. Walton officials said they would not consider removing the city’s Confederate memorial. The Panama City News Herald reports that residents voted on the flag in 2018, with 65 percent saying it should stay in a non-binding referendum.

PIZZA-FROZEN IGUANA

Sausage, onion and iguana: Dead reptile found in pizza joint

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — File it under pizza toppings only offered in Florida. State inspectors say they found an 80-pound iguana stashed in the freezer at a local pizza joint. Pizza Mambo in West Palm Beach was forced to close for a day last week following the inspection by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. A restaurant employee told the South Florida Sun Sentinel the reptile was gifted to the owner and stored in a separate freezer away from the restaurant’s food. It was immediately trashed after they were informed it was a violation. Non-native iguanas are multiplying so rapidly that state wildlife officials encourage people to kill them.

AP-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-SUMMER-BEACH-TIPS

Planning for summer beach days? Docs share virus safety tips

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Americans have never been more ready to get out of the house and bask in the sun. Warm weather beach destinations are the most popular vacation searches, with Florida, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and San Diego among the top considerations. Tripadvisor says 50% of travelers are looking to book a one- to five-day trip this month, suggesting massive pent-up demand for sand and surf. But the craving for a beach getaway coincides with recent spikes in coronavirus cases in beach havens like Florida, Texas and the Carolinas. Experts say a beach trip is low-risk as long as you follow some basic precautions.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-REOPENING SCHOOLS

Budgets put limits on social distancing options for schools

Many schools find themselves overwhelmed by the potential expenses that would come with operating under pandemic-induced social distancing guidelines. Those include protective equipment, staff for smaller classes and additional transportation to keep students spread out on bus rides. The burdens loom large in particular for underfunded districts that often have neither the space nor the budgets to accommodate new health protocols. The superintendent in Hartford, Connecticut, shudders at how to afford a scenario in which each teacher had dramatically fewer students. All this explains why the vast majority of American school districts have yet to announce when they will resume in-person instruction.