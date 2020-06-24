Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. EDT

RACIAL INJUSTICE-PARKLAND ACTIVISTS

Students against gun violence rallying for racial justice

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — After a 2018 Florida high school massacre, the world watched as a group of mostly white, suburban students organized the massive March for Our Lives rally against gun violence, held in the nation’s capital. Now, many of those same students are using their prominence to support protests against racial injustice sparked by the death of George Floyd. The students are joining marches in cities across the nation and using their social media platforms to advocate for the cause.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA

Florida shatters one-day coronavirus case record with 5,500

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s new confirmed coronavirus cases are skyrocketing, causing three states to order its residents into quarantine if they visit. The state posted a 25% jump in confirmed cases Wednesday, shattering the previous record set last week and triple the level of just two weeks ago. That led New York, Connecticut and New Jersey on Wednesday to order Floridians to quarantine themselves for two weeks when they arrive. The rapidly escalating daily figures continue a trend that began when Florida started reopening its economy last month. The state now has confirmed almost 110,000 coronavirus cases since March 1 and nearly 3,300 deaths.

AP-US-MED-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-YOUNGER-CASES

Virus cases surging among the young, endangering the elderly

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Coronavirus infections are climbing rapidly among young Americans in a number of states where bars, stores and restaurants have reopened. It's a disturbing generational shift that not only puts young people in greater peril than many realize, but also poses an even bigger danger to the elders who cross their paths. National figures show that almost as soon as states began reopening, people 18 to 49 years old quickly became the age bracket most likely to be diagnosed with new cases. And although every age group saw an increase in cases during the first week in June, the numbers shot up fastest in this younger age group.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TRAVEL QUARANTINES

Heading to these 3 states? Quarantine might be in the cards

New York, Connecticut and New Jersey are asking visitors from states with high coronavirus infection rates to quarantine for 14 days. What was presented Wednesday as a “travel advisory” affects three adjacent Northeastern states that managed to check the spread of the virus this spring as New York City became a hot spot. Travelers from states including Florida and Texas will be affected beginning Thursday. The two-week quarantine will last two weeks from the time of last contact within the identified state. The announcement comes as summer travel to beaches, parks and New York City would normally swing into high gear.

MAN ARRESTED-THREAT

Sheriff: Man arrested after threatening to shoot deputies

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 29-year-old man was arrested after sending an email to the Monroe County sheriff threatening to shoot deputies in the Florida Keys. Lowell Wayne Davis was arrested Tuesday in central Florida. A news release says Sheriff Rick Ramsey received the email from Davis on Saturday and officials launched an investigation. Detectives filed a warrant for Davis' arrest and he was arrested in New Smyrna Beach. He is facing charges that include making written threats to do bodily harm and drug possession. Davis is being held in the Volusia County Jail.

ATHLETE SAFETY-FLORIDA

Florida enacts heat stroke protections for student athletes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A grieving mother’s plea to Florida lawmakers has been fulfilled. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a measure on Tuesday that would require schools to do more to protect student athletes from heat strokes. The new law is named the Zachary Martin Act, after a 16-year-old football player who three years ago collapsed during practice and later died. The measure requires public schools to have a tub or other large container filled with cold water at the sidelines during all games and practices. Schools will also be required to have defibrillators to resuscitate stricken athletes.

BC-MISSING FIREFIGHTER

Report: Body of Florida firefighter found after 4-day search

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a decomposing body has been found near an area a Florida firefighter crashed his vehicle before going missing. Palm Beach County Sheriff's officials haven't confirmed the body found near Jupiter Farms on Tuesday is James Von Minden. But the Broward County Professional Firefighters and Paramedics Associated posted on Facebook Tuesday that 56-year-old Von Minden had died. Union president Jason Smith told the Palm Beach Post that a search group of firefighters found the body on Tuesday. Authorities say Von Minden crashed his truck on Friday. Witnesses had described him as disoriented.

YACHT THEFT

Police: Florida man stole, crashed and abandoned $1M yacht

LARGO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man stole a yacht worth nearly a million dollars, then abandoned it after accidentally ramming it into some pilings. Donnovan Russell Jester was charged with grand theft of a vessel on Thursday. Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies say Jester stole the 46-foot 2019 Jeanneau Leader with a value of $899,179. According to an arrest report, he cruised off, but slammed into four channel-marker pilings and quickly abandoned the boat, leaving it to drift into an oyster bed. All this happened in March; Deputies say they found a left thumbprint on the cabin door that was later matched to Jester.

SUSPENDED OFFICER-FLORIDA

Florida officer who shoved protester referred to prosecutors

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A police officer who was suspended for pushing a kneeling black woman to the ground at a George Floyd demonstration in Florida is again under scrutiny after the agency reviewed bodycam footage from two unrelated incidents and referred them to state prosecutors for possible criminal charges. Earlier this month, video of Fort Lauderdale Police Steven Pohorence shoving a woman to the ground was shared widely on social media, intensifying scrutiny of law enforcement as protests decrying police violence and racial injustice have erupted across the country.

FLORIDA MOM MURDERED

Man accused of killing wife with infant twin girls nearby

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida man has been charged with killing his wife while her infant twin daughters were inside the apartment. Broward County Sheriff's deputies found the Kathi Blankenberg's body early Monday after responding to a call about a shooting. Deputies arrested Philip Edwards later that night after executing a search warrant. They said they found several firearms including the one used to kill Blankenberg, inside Edwards' Mercedes Benz. The girls were unharmed and are in the custody of the state's child protective services. Edwards is charged with second-degree murder, child neglect, possession of a weapon and probation violation.