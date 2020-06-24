Advertisement

Levy County releases guidelines for returning to school

With the new school year starting in August, district officials in Levy County have released guidelines for parents and students.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 6:56 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - With the new school year starting in August, district officials in Levy County have released guidelines for parents and students.

Hand sanitizing stations will be stationed throughout schools.

Hand washing will be stressed when students enter the building and when they move to different locations.

Face masks will not be required and temperatures will not be taken.

School is scheduled to resume in Levy County on August 10th.

Schools and coronavirus
Schools and coronavirus(WRDW)

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

University of Florida ranks number one for innovation impact

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A study found that UF generated an average of 123 patents and 15 startups every year.

News

University of Florida ranks number one for innovation impact

Updated: 26 minutes ago

News

Levy County releases guidelines for returning to school

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Ocala police are looking for missing teen

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Ocala police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.

Latest News

News

Ocala police are looking for missing teen

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

High Springs man charged with attempted murder

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Attendees at local graduation ceremony test positive for COVID-19, Bradford County says

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Putnam County Deputies test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

High Springs man charged with attempted murder

Updated: 7 hours ago
High Springs man faces attempted murder charges after firing multiple shots into a home and paralyzing the victim

News

Candidates for State House, District 20 lay out their plans for office

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
A virtual forum run by the Alachua County Democratic party hosted the two candidates for the open seat.