Levy County releases guidelines for returning to school

LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - With the new school year starting in August, district officials in Levy County have released guidelines for parents and students.

Hand sanitizing stations will be stationed throughout schools.

Hand washing will be stressed when students enter the building and when they move to different locations.

Face masks will not be required and temperatures will not be taken.

School is scheduled to resume in Levy County on August 10th.

