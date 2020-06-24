Managing anxiety during COVID-19 crisis

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -

Psychiatrists in north central Florida are offering advice to people headed back to work during the pandemic and are experiencing higher anxiety.

UF Health psychiatrists say people resuming normal activities like going back to work may suffer increased levels of anxiety due to new circumstances.

“I think many people worry about contracting COVID-19 themselves or passing it on to loved ones,” said UF Health Psychiatrist Dr. Jody Brown. “A lot of the anxiety we’re hearing about really surrounds COVID-19 and how it’s impacting everyone.

Trying to incorporate ways to stay safe like wearing masks and social distancing can create anxiety.

To deal with that doctors suggest to focus on your current situation, slow your breathing, and try to relax.

"Doing something meaningful to help yourself and others can provide a sense of personal responsibility and really reduce the sense of helplessness that some individuals feel," Brown said.

If your anxiety is rising to an unmanageable level, Brown suggests to talk to your primary care physician or a therapist.

Watch the video for more information: www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mzs8J31v8sw

