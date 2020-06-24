Advertisement

Managing anxiety during COVID-19 crisis

Psychiatrists in north central Florida are offering advice to people headed back to work during the pandemic and are experiencing higher anxiety.
Psychiatrists in north central Florida are offering advice to people headed back to work during the pandemic and are experiencing higher anxiety.(UF Health)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -

Psychiatrists in north central Florida are offering advice to people headed back to work during the pandemic and are experiencing higher anxiety.

UF Health psychiatrists say people resuming normal activities like going back to work may suffer increased levels of anxiety due to new circumstances.

“I think many people worry about contracting COVID-19 themselves or passing it on to loved ones,” said UF Health Psychiatrist Dr. Jody Brown. “A lot of the anxiety we’re hearing about really surrounds COVID-19 and how it’s impacting everyone.

Trying to incorporate ways to stay safe like wearing masks and social distancing can create anxiety.

To deal with that doctors suggest to focus on your current situation, slow your breathing, and try to relax.

"Doing something meaningful to help yourself and others can provide a sense of personal responsibility and really reduce the sense of helplessness that some individuals feel," Brown said.

If your anxiety is rising to an unmanageable level, Brown suggests to talk to your primary care physician or a therapist.

Watch the video for more information: www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mzs8J31v8sw

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

We’re Open: La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
As Governor Ron DeSantis continues pushing restaurants and bars to practice social distancing, one Mexican restaurant in Gainesville is making sure to follow guidelines while keeping their family-oriented atmosphere.

News

CareerSource CLM holds its first ever Virtual Job Fair

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Julia Laude
TV20 along with WIND-FIM and K-Country joined forces with CareerSource serving Citrus, Levy, and Marion counties to sponsor our first virtual job fair Wednesday.

News

Bayer to pay up to $10.9 billion to settle Monsanto case

Updated: 1 hour ago
Bayer will pay up to $10.9 billion to settle litigation over the subsidiary Monsanto’s weedkiller Roundup.

News

Marion County Commission discusses Penny Sales Tax projects

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
County commissioners held a workshop Tuesday to discuss different projects that could be paid for with the county’s next ‘Penny Sales Tax’ initiative.

Latest News

Local

Meal assistance cards to be sent out to families in need

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Alachua County School district wants families to be aware of food assistance cards that will be sent in the mail.

News

DeSantis signs bill to raise Florida teacher’s base salary

Updated: 2 hours ago
This raise moves Florida teachers' average pay to fifth in the nation.

News

Donuts for Seniors fundraiser benefits Alzheimer’s Association

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
Touching Hearts at Home started, Donuts for Seniors, a fundraiser to give back to seniors and healthcare workers during this difficult time.

News

New York City Marathon canceled because of coronavirus

Updated: 7 hours ago
New York Road Runners announced the cancellation of the world’s largest marathon Wednesday.

News

Governor Ron DeSantis is cracking down on bars violating pandemic executive orders

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The Department of Business and Professional Regulation has suspended the license of a bar in Orlando.

News

Wednesday’s events in North Central Florida

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
Events happening across North Central Florida Wednesday.