Marion County Commission discusses Penny Sales Tax projects

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s office, along with other county entities, could be receiving some updates-- but it would cost residents.

County commissioners held a workshop Tuesday to discuss different projects that could be paid for with the county’s next ‘Penny Sales Tax’ initiative.

The Commission heard from Sheriff Billy Woods, Fire Chief James Banta and from the county engineer.

The Sheriff’s Office is lobbying for a new special operations hangar at the Ocala International Airport. The estimated cost for the 26,400 square foot facility would be 8.5 million dollars.

And while no final decisions were made, Chair Kathy Bryant did address Sheriff Woods.

“On behalf of the board, thank you to all of the men and women of the Sheriff’s Department for the job that you all do everyday and know that your commission supports law enforcement and will always support law enforcement,” Bryant said during the meeting.

Commissioners are also grappling with how to budget jail renovations as well. and Sheriff Woods agreed, it’s a tough call.

“Like I said, you’ve got me in between a rock and a hard place, they’re both important, but if I lose a three and a half million dollar helicopter because the hangar is no good anymore or if other equipment is laying around because I don’t have a facility to put it, it’s going to cost me down the road based on something I can’t predict,” Woods said during the meeting.

Remodeling the county’s animal shelter, and the construction of a gun range and classrooms for MCSO and MCFR use were also on the list of projects, but commissioners say collections for the next Penny Sales Tax initiative would not start until January 2021.

The Penny Sales Tax was approved on March 15, 2016 by 55 percent of Marion County voters. The tax is meant to fund public safety and transportation infrastructure, not salaries or recurring costs. Since it’s inception, it’s estimated to have brought in $166 million dollars in revenue for various projects.

