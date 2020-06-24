Meal assistance cards to be sent out to families in need

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -- In order to assist with the purchase of food, Pandemic Electric Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) cards from the Florida Department of Children and Families will be sent in the mail to families of children who are enrolled in a Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) School. These schools include all Alachua County Public Schools except Buchholz, Hidden Oak, and Meadowbrook.

Children who don’t attend a CEP school will still get a card if they are enrolled in SNAP (food assistance), TANF (cash assistance), or Medicaid, or if they received free or reduced-price school meals.

Each family should get one card per child and benefit amounts will vary per family.

Cards will be issued by June 30. If families have not received a card by that date they can call the state at 1-833-311-0321. You can also find out more information about the program here.