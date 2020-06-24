Advertisement

Meal assistance cards to be sent out to families in need

(KWCH)
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -- In order to assist with the purchase of food, Pandemic Electric Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) cards from the Florida Department of Children and Families will be sent in the mail to families of children who are enrolled in a Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) School. These schools include all Alachua County Public Schools except Buchholz, Hidden Oak, and Meadowbrook. 

Children who don’t attend a CEP school will still get a card if they are enrolled in SNAP (food assistance), TANF (cash assistance), or Medicaid, or if they received free or reduced-price school meals.

Each family should get one card per child and benefit amounts will vary per family. 

Cards will be issued by June 30. If families have not received a card by that date they can call the state at 1-833-311-0321. You can also find out more information about the program here. 

Latest News

News

Marion County Commission discusses Penny Sales Tax projects

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Julia Laude
County commissioners held a workshop Tuesday to discuss different projects that could be paid for with the county’s next ‘Penny Sales Tax’ initiative.

News

DeSantis signs bill to raise Florida teacher’s base salary

Updated: 1 hour ago
This raise moves Florida teachers' average pay to fifth in the nation.

News

Bayer to pay up to $10.9 billion to settle Monsanto case

Updated: 1 hours ago
Bayer will pay up to $10.9 billion to settle litigation over the subsidiary Monsanto’s weedkiller Roundup.

News

Donuts for Seniors fundraiser benefits Alzheimer’s Association

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
Touching Hearts at Home started, Donuts for Seniors, a fundraiser to give back to seniors and healthcare workers during this difficult time.

Latest News

News

New York City Marathon canceled because of coronavirus

Updated: 6 hours ago
New York Road Runners announced the cancellation of the world’s largest marathon Wednesday.

News

Governor Ron DeSantis is cracking down on bars violating pandemic executive orders

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The Department of Business and Professional Regulation has suspended the license of a bar in Orlando.

News

Wednesday’s events in North Central Florida

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
Events happening across North Central Florida Wednesday.

News

Governor Ron DeSantis is cracking down on bars violating pandemic executive orders

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

University of Florida ranks number one for innovation impact

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A study found that UF generated an average of 123 patents and 15 startups every year.

News

University of Florida ranks number one for innovation impact

Updated: 9 hours ago