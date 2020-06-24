Advertisement

New York City Marathon canceled because of coronavirus

Runners make their way across the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge during the start of the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in New York.Runners make their way across the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge during the start of the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in New York. The New York City Marathon scheduled for Nov. 1, 2020, has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Runners make their way across the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge during the start of the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in New York.Runners make their way across the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge during the start of the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in New York. The New York City Marathon scheduled for Nov. 1, 2020, has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.(Julius Motal | AP Photo/Julius Motal)
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York City Marathon scheduled for Nov. 1 has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

New York Road Runners announced the cancellation of the world’s largest marathon Wednesday after coordinating with the mayor’s office and deciding the race posed too many health and safety concerns for runners, volunteers, spectators and others.

“While the marathon is an iconic and beloved event in our city, I applaud New York Road Runners for putting the health and safety of both spectators and runners first,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement. “We look forward to hosting the 50th running of the marathon in November of 2021.”

Last year’s marathon included a world record 53,640 finishers. Entrants for the 2020 race will be offered a full refund of their entry fee or a guaranteed entry to either the 2021, 2022 or 2023 marathon.

The 2021 New York City Marathon is scheduled for Nov. 7.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Travelers to NY, New Jersey, Connecticut are told to isolate if coming from high-infection states

Updated: moments ago
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday that travelers to his state, Connecticut and New Jersey from states with rising coronavirus rates must isolate for 14 days.

National

NerdWallet: 6 do’s and don’ts when saving money during a crisis

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Spencer Tierney, NerdWallet
Whether or not your financial situation has changed since the start of 2020, you may benefit from these saving strategies.

National

Rope found hanging in Bubba Wallace’s garage was coincidence

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By JENNA FRYER AP Auto Racing Writer
NASCAR moved quickly when one of Wallace's crew members discovered a rope shaped like a noose in their garage stall. The sanctioning body called in federal authorities, who ruled Tuesday the rope had been hanging there since at least last October and was not a hate crime.

National Politics

Senate GOP police bill hits roadblock, as Dems seek changes

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO
Congress is at a standoff over policing legislation, as Senate Democrats prepare to block a Republican proposal Wednesday as inadequate.

National Politics

Appeals court orders dismissal of Michael Flynn prosecution

Updated: 42 minutes ago
U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan had declined to immediately dismiss the case, seeking instead to evaluate on his own the department’s unusual dismissal request.

Latest News

News

Donuts for Seniors fundraiser benefits Alzheimer’s Association

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
Touching Hearts at Home started, Donuts for Seniors, a fundraiser to give back to seniors and healthcare workers during this difficult time.

National

Toyota recalls gas-electric hybrids for engine stall problem

Updated: 51 minutes ago
The recall covers certain 2013 to 2015 Prius and 2014 to 2017 Prius v hybrids.

National

GNC files for bankruptcy, will close up to 1,200 stores

Updated: 1 hour ago
The 85-year-old vitamin and dietary supplement company has been saddled with nearly a $1 billion of debt.

National

Illinois man pleads guilty to sexual assault and spreading HIV to a child

Updated: 1 hour ago
An Illinois man has pleaded guilty to multiple charges after authorities in Rockford said he spread HIV to a child in 2019.

National

Bubba Wallace: It wasn't directed me, but somebody tied a noose

Updated: 1 hour ago
|

National

Bubba Wallace: NASCAR, FBI said it was a noose

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
"Whether tied in 2019, or whatever, it was a noose," said NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace.